Manulife Investment Management Announces Acquisition of Upscale Multifamily Property in Montreal for $105 Million

The property is ideally located in Montreal's borough of LaSalle, situated on the southwest portion of the City. Acting as a major industrial and commercial hub, LaSalle is equidistance from downtown Montreal and Trudeau International Airport. The borough is also proximate to many amenities renters are looking for. Residents of the area benefit from access to 2.3 million square feet of retail, including two large retail centres adjacent to the property, as well as immediate access to public transit and main, aeterial highways.

"The City of Montreal's economic story is positive," said Michael McNamara, Head of Real Estate Investments, Manulife Investment Management. "Infrastructure investments, a tightening labour market and government support for technology have all contributed to economic advancement, and ultimately, a market we're looking to expand in."

EQ8 was completed in January 2020 and is currently fully leased.

