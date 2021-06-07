Names Endre Pedersen, CIO, global emerging market fixed income, to lead 66-person team

BOSTON, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced a number of enhancements to its emerging market fixed-income (EM) organization to align capabilities globally and integrate the firm's deep local resources worldwide. Endre Pedersen—a 22-year veteran of EM fixed income— has been promoted to a new position as CIO, global emerging market fixed income. Endre will lead a 66-person team with responsibility for over US$46 billion in assets under management.*

Endre Pedersen, Manulife Investment Management (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

This announcement comes after several years of strong growth in Manulife Investment Management's EM fixed-income strategies, which have benefited from the firm's expansive investment footprint and leading credit research capability. The firm believes further alignment of its global emerging market fixed-income team will help to achieve consistent output and delivery across the asset class. It anticipates the increased connectivity and collaboration of the teams will also provide greater clarity on the team's investment strategy and will result in improved efficiency in meeting product demand and performance needs for clients.

"Manulife Investment Management has operated in emerging markets for more than a century," said John Addeo, CIO, global fixed income, Manulife Investment Management. "Today, we have one of the largest fixed-income teams in Asia, and this enhancement, under Endre's leadership, will result in one of the largest and most experienced teams in the industry. This local insight—paired with deep investment expertise—has become increasingly important to investors facing a scarcity of income opportunities. The steps we are taking with our emerging markets team help expand its reach and resources and further support this crucial capability within our investment organization."

The firm has also announced several other promotions to support the new structure:

Fiona Cheung , previously responsible for the firm's credit activities in Asia ex- Japan , has been promoted to head of global EM fixed-income research.

, previously responsible for the firm's credit activities in ex- , has been promoted to head of global EM fixed-income research. Don Tucker , head of U.S. fixed-income research, has been promoted to head of global developed market fixed-income research.

, head of U.S. fixed-income research, has been promoted to head of global developed market fixed-income research. Joseph Huang has been promoted to head of South Asia fixed-income research.

has been promoted to head of fixed-income research. Nick Pena , managing director, senior credit analyst, U.S. fixed income, has been promoted to sector leader of the EM fixed-income research team.

"These actions are a testament to the critical role emerging markets play in today's fixed-income landscape and the deep pool of talent in our investment organization," said Endre Pedersen. "We believe we have a competitive advantage in this space. By globalizing and strengthening this capability, we're better positioned to deliver for our clients while also expanding the pipeline of research and insight we can deliver for other capabilities at Manulife Investment Management."

________________

*as of 3/31/2021

