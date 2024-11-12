C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

New offerings reinforce Manulife's commitment to helping Canadians protect what matters most to them while preserving a lasting legacy.

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada, the country's largest insurance company, today announced the launch of two innovative products designed to meet the diverse needs of Canadians and their families: the 75/100 Segregated Fund Series and Manulife Guaranteed Issue Life.

75/100 Segregated Fund Series:

Investment solution that can help Canadians with their estate planning needs.

Offers a 75 per cent maturity guarantee and a 100 per cent death benefit guarantee, ideal for Canadians who want to ensure a lasting legacy by preserving their assets.

Competitive pricing and a simplified all-in-fee structure.

Top-tier fund lineups coupled with automatic annual resets allow guarantees to lock in market growth.

Manulife Guaranteed Issue Life:

Increases the accessibility of life insurance for Canadians.

A permanent life insurance product with no medical exams or health questions, ensuring all Canadians, aged 18-65, can have access to life insurance and protect what is most important to them.

Coverage of up to $100,000 for Canadians aged 18-70, and up to $50,000 for those aged 71-75, surpassing offerings from other providers.

for Canadians aged 18-70, and up to for those aged 71-75, surpassing offerings from other providers. Includes Manulife Vitality Go, a behavioural health program that incentivizes and rewards clients for tracking healthy activities.

"Segregated funds and permanent life insurance products are becoming more and more popular because they are accessible, convenient and most importantly provide Canadians with a coverage guarantee to help protect what matters most to them," said Paul Savage, Head of Individual Insurance, Manulife Canada. "By providing Canadians with more accessible options, Manulife is doubling down on our commitment to helping all Canadians save, prepare, and secure their financial futures."

The launch of the 75/100 Segregated Fund Series and Manulife Guaranteed Issue Life reinforce Manulife's commitment to innovation, making more insurance solutions available to more Canadians.

Click here for more information on the 75/100 Segregated Fund, and here for information on Manulife Guaranteed Issue Life.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2023, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 98,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 35 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions.

