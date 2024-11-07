Photos and Video Available: Manulife Displays Over 12,000 Canadian Flags to Pay Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes

Manulife will be hosting a service of remembrance for colleagues on November 8, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Media are welcome to attend. RSVP required.

Manulife continues to support The Royal Canadian Legion by encouraging colleagues to donate and receive a Poppy from members of the Legion in their communities, or online to the National Poppy Fund at www.legion.ca/manulife. Manulife also supports the Soldier On program, which provides grants to ill and injured Canadian Armed Forces members and veterans to aid them in their recovery through sport, recreational and creative activities.

About Manulife

