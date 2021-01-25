Manulife Helping to Bridge the Technology Gap in Education

"Teachers play an incredibly important role in shaping the future of our children," said Mike Doughty, President & CEO, Manulife Canada. "Manulife is proud to help bridge the gap and bring more technology into classrooms as students continue adapting to virtual learning."

In addition to helping teachers and their students stay connected, Manulife is proud to support Wilfrid Laurier University's Lift Off to Higher Education program. Lift Off to Higher Education helps students in grade seven and eight identify their interests, build financial literacy skills and introduce them to different paths of education. At an early age, students are expected to make decisions about their post-secondary education, and with the help of Manulife, Laurier can provide helpful information and opportunities for students to better set and achieve their goals for the future.

In response to COVID-19, Manulife has focused on several critical fronts, globally. This includes ensuring food security for the most vulnerable by partnering with food banks and distribution organizations, supporting the well-being of health care workers, enabling mental health support through digital programs, and facilitating donation matching and virtual volunteer programs.

Locally, Manulife matched donations up to a maximum of $200,000 made by the residents of the Waterloo Region, raising more than $695,565 for St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener. And, most recently, Manulife gave each of its 35,000 employees around the world the spending equivalent of $50 CAD in their local currency to 'pay it forward' and create acts of kindness in their local communities this past holiday season.

