Hung Ko Appointed Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations in Expanded Role

TORONTO and HONG KONG, April 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife announced the appointment of Stephanie Fadous as Chief Actuary, effective May 9, 2025. Ms. Fadous succeeds Steve Finch, who was recently named President and CEO of Manulife Asia. She will join Manulife's Executive Leadership Team and will report to Phil Witherington, Manulife's incoming President and CEO.

Ms. Fadous currently serves as Manulife's Global Treasurer and Head of Capital Management, where she has played an integral role in developing and executing global funding programs and managing the company's relationships with rating agencies and banks. Prior to this, Ms. Fadous led Manulife's global implementation of IFRS 17 and IFRS 9 accounting standards. She has also held roles in Manulife's Global Finance, Group Actuarial, Corporate Development and Asset Liability Management teams. Ms. Fadous holds a BSc in Actuarial Science and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries.

"Stephanie's deep understanding of our company, commitment to leading with our values, and unwavering focus on continuous growth will serve her well as Chief Actuary," said Roy Gori, President and CEO of Manulife.

"I'm pleased to be welcoming Stephanie to our Executive Leadership Team. Her ability to drive meaningful outcomes and strong focus on delivering results will further strengthen our talented, global team," said Mr. Witherington.

With Ms. Fadous' appointment, Hung Ko, currently Manulife's Global Head of Investor Relations, will become Global Head of Treasury and Investor Relations. Mr. Ko brings considerable experience to this expanded mandate, with over 20 years of insurance industry experience. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from McGill University, and is a CFA Charterholder, and Certified Public Accountant (Illinois).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com .

