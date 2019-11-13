Manulife and TTC resolve matter related to Healthy Fit case

C$ unless otherwise stated

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC

SEHK: 945



TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife and the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), in partnership, are pleased to have resolved the matter related to the Healthy Fit case. Terms of the settlement, which is related to a 2016 TTC statement of claim, were not disclosed.

Manulife and the TTC remain united in a commitment to fraud prevention and collaborated on the investigation that brought Healthy Fit to justice. We're pleased to have worked together, with law enforcement, to stop a fraudulent provider. Healthy Fit owner, Adam Smith, was convicted and sentenced in 2017.

Benefits fraud is a crime. It has serious consequences, including criminal charges and even jail time, as seen in extreme cases like this. Fraudulent claims also impact the cost of providing benefits, which influences what employers can cover, and can hurt employees who are truly in need.

Manulife continues to strengthen and invest in our comprehensive fraud program, which includes proactive efforts and prevention through our trusted provider network.

