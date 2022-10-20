C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Manulife enhanced its industry-leading Specialty Drug Care program by announcing the addition of a new collaboration with Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada's leading pharmacy retailer.

Aimed at helping Canadians better manage their health, the program facilitates convenient access to higher cost specialty medications for Manulife Group Benefits customers and provides extra care and support for patients managing complex medical conditions like cancer, cystic fibrosis and multiple sclerosis. The program also offers financial savings to plan sponsors and members and provides convenient dispensing and delivery options.

"Shoppers Drug Mart is a great addition to Manulife's Specialty Drug Care program," says Kim MacFarlane, Vice-President of Group Benefits Products and Digital Experiences at Manulife. "It strengthens a program that already consistently receives customer satisfaction scores of 96 to 97 per cent and integrating Shoppers with our existing network will have direct benefits for customers through an expanded list of medications, and even more expert advice and guidance."

"Our purpose aligns with Manulife's as we look to help Canadians live life well," says Uchenwa Genus, Senior Director, Drug Plan Solutions at Shoppers Drug Mart. "Through this program, we'll be able to further deliver on that purpose, making care and medications more accessible, convenient and seamless. Together we're helping to create a healthier Canada."

Through Manulife's existing Specialty Drug Care program, members have access to Nurse case managers who support patients by:

Providing tailored education about specialty drugs and coaching on medical conditions and lifestyle choices

Facilitating discussions between doctors and patients

Offering helpful prescription renewal reminders

Coordinating infusion appointments and/or injection training and drug deliveries

In Canada, specialty drugs represent a small percentage (0.9%) of total drug claims, but make up almost a third (29%) of total drug spending1 – a trend that continues to grow as new medications enter the market.

To learn more about Manulife's Specialty Drug Program, visit Manulife.ca

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2021, we had more than 38,000 employees, over 119,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 33 million customers. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 160 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$32.7 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

About Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.

Shoppers Drug Mart Inc. is one of the most recognized and trusted names in Canadian retailing. The company is the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart® (Pharmaprix® in Québec). With almost 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® stores operating in prime locations in each province and two territories, the company is one of the most convenient retailers in Canada. The company also licenses or owns 47 medical clinic pharmacies operating under the name Shoppers Simply Pharmacy® (Pharmaprix Simplement Santé® in Québec). As well, the company owns and operates 43 corporate Wellwise by Shoppers Drug Mart™ stores and an ecommerce site Wellwise.ca, making it the largest Canadian retailer of home health care products and services. In addition to its retail store network, the company owns the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers™ online platform for the sale of medical cannabis, Shoppers Drug Mart Specialty Health Network Inc., a provider of specialty drug distribution, pharmacy and comprehensive patient support services, MediSystem Inc., a provider of pharmaceutical products and services to long-term care facilities and Lifemark Health Group, Canada's leading provider of outpatient physiotherapy, massage therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and other ancillary rehabilitation services. Shoppers Drug Mart is an independent operating division of Loblaw Companies Limited.

