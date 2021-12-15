Manon Brouillette to step down from National Bank's Board of Directors following her appointment as Executive Vice-President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group Français
Dec 15, 2021, 08:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank today announces that Manon Brouillette will step down from the Bank's Board of Directors on January 1, 2022 further to her appointment as Executive Vice-President and CEO of Verizon Consumer Group.
"On behalf of National Bank and the Board of Directors, I would like to congratulate Manon Brouillette on her new responsibilities at one of the world's largest telecommunications corporations. I would also like to thank her for her commitment and her contribution to our Board over the past two years," stated Jean Houde, Chairman of the Board.
"Manon contributed to the performance of our organization through her expertise in technology and digital services, her leadership as well as her in-depth knowledge of the client experience. We wish her much success in her new role at Verizon," added Mr. Houde.
