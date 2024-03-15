Manitobans have one more reason to wear green on March 17

The Manitoba government commemorates Ducks Unlimited Canada with an official day of recognition

WINNIPEG, MB, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is honoured to be acknowledged under Bill 244 which "gives Manitobans an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the role of Ducks Unlimited Canada in conserving, restoring and managing wetlands and grasslands for the benefit of waterfowl and other wildlife and its connection with Manitoba." March 17 is now Ducks Unlimited Canada Day in Manitoba, an annual day of recognition starting in 2024. The date coincides with St. Patrick's Day, giving Manitobans another reason to wear green, the colour of DUC's iconic "duckhead" logo.

The first Ducks Unlimited Canada Day in Manitoba was celebrated at a special event in Winnipeg's historic Fort Garry Hotel on March 14. The hotel was the site of DUC's first board meeting in 1938. Left to right: Ducks Unlimited Canada CEO Michael Nadler, historian Gordon Goldsborough, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Hon. Tracy Schmidt, Ducks Unlimited Canada President Roger d'Eschambault. (CNW Group/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

"On behalf of the Manitoba government, I would like to congratulate everyone at Ducks Unlimited Canada on reaching this incredible milestone," said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt. "Manitoba is proud to be the home of the first Ducks Unlimited wetland restoration project at Big Grass Marsh. Thank you for your ongoing commitment to conserve and enhance natural habitats."

"Ducks Unlimited Canada thanks the Manitoba government and all Manitobans for their support of our organization and wetland conservation," said Michael Nadler, CEO of Ducks Unlimited Canada. "It is particularly special to be recognized in the place where our conservation journey began 85 years ago." DUC's first wetland conservation project was Big Grass Marsh in 1938. Since then, DUC has conserved, influenced, or enhanced over 2.3 million acres in the province. Currently there are 1,572 habitat projects in Manitoba under DUC management, totaling 765,062 acres conserved. "Our impacts are not just measured in acres," said Nadler, "we also partner with organizations on nature-based solutions and climate resilience, our research is advancing sustainable practices across industries, and our education programs are helping to introduce the next generation to nature and wetland conservation. In fact, our impacts also include water quality improvement, biodiversity outcomes, and recreational value to communities."

DUC's footprint in Manitoba also includes its national office and the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre, located at the Oak Hammock Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The Centre and its walking trails host over one hundred thousand visitors per year. Thanks to the generosity of the Manitoba Government, Federal Government, and the people of Manitoba, the Centre is currently undergoing renovations and green infrastructure upgrades and will be welcoming guests again this fall.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to our partners including the Manitoba government, Indigenous Peoples, landowners and conservation-minded organizations, and to our supporters, volunteers, and employees," said Nadler. "March 17 is a day to celebrate our conservation achievements together and to remember the importance of this ongoing work." To learn more, visit www.ducks.ca/places/manitoba

