Manitoba's workers deserve better than what Stefanson is offering

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - After Manitoba's premier announced an increase to the minimum wage, Unifor is renewing its demand that the Government of Manitoba increase minimum wage to $15 per hour by the end of 2022.

"Low wage workers have waited long enough. Manitoba should raise the minimum wage to match Alberta's and Ontario's as soon as possible," said Lana Payne, Unifor National President. "Manitoba's minimum wage workers deserve better. They deserve decent work and decent pay."

The government announced it will increase the minimum wage to $13.50 on October 1, 2022, followed by an increase to $14.15 on April 1, 2023. The wage isn't scheduled to reach $15 until more than a year from now on October 1, 2023, a full five years behind Alberta's 2018 introduction of a $15 minimum wage.

"Minimum wage workers spend their money in their communities," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Increasing the minimum wage is good for all Manitoba families."

Workers in sectors such as retail, wholesale, gaming, warehousing and other service sectors will benefit directly and, in turn, consumer spending at local businesses means communities will reap benefits too, says Unifor.

Research using all ten provinces over the past 30 years shows that there is no net change in number of jobs (Stanford and Brennan) when minimum wage increases.

