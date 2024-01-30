Mandatory ban on non-essential water use for Edmonton and Capital Region residents and businesses continues

EPCOR continues repairs at E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant and calls for residents and businesses to comply with the mandatory ban on non-essential water use.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - EPCOR has begun repairs at the E.L Smith Water Treatment Plant in an effort to return to normal operations. A timeline for the full repair is currently not available.

The ban on non-essential water use remains in effect and EPCOR is asking residents and businesses to continue to adhere to these measures. As a result, a noticeable reduction in water consumption was achieved on Monday, January 29 and EPCOR would like to thank everyone in the region who has reduced their usage and supported these efforts.

Over 300 businesses with high water usage and non-essential operations were contacted on Monday and EPCOR would like to extend a large thank you to these customers as they reduced consumption to essential use or completely halted operations. Many regional communities are also impacted by the ban and EPCOR would like to thank the Regional Water Customer Group and associate towns and cities for their support. EPCOR recognizes that for many residents and businesses this is a significant inconvenience, but for some businesses there are real financial impacts.

There continues to be no impact to quality of the drinking water. EPCOR continues to apply all its technology and resources to ensuring water quality remains safe.

Background

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 2 a.m., there was a failure in the distribution pumping equipment systems that move water from E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant into the water distribution system. The Rossdale Water Treatment Plant remains operational; however, it cannot adequately supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

The mandatory ban on non-essential water use affects residents and businesses in Edmonton and surrounding communities supplied with EPCOR water, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan. Until the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant returns to normal operations, customers may also experience low water pressure.

Businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, are being asked to halt water use. Businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life sustaining for people, animals and plants, are exempt. Other exemptions include any businesses that must use water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and restaurants.

All residents are asked to conserve water by taking short showers instead of baths and turning off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving. Please delay laundry and hand-wash small amounts of dinner dishes. Every drop helps.

