Valerie Berger and David Stanton appointed to EPCOR Board of Directors

EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Valerie Berger and David Stanton to its Board of Directors, and recognize the contributions of Catherine (Cathy) Roozen, who is retiring from the Board after ten years of service.

"As EPCOR's North American footprint has grown, our Board has evolved to include business and governance leaders from across the markets we serve, while remaining strongly rooted in our hometown of Edmonton," said Ms. Rennie. "We are pleased to welcome Ms. Berger and Mr. Stanton to the Board, and look forward to the contributions they will make to EPCOR's further growth and development."

Appointment of Valerie Berger

"Ms. Berger is a proven and principled leader with extensive experience in guiding financial and regulatory functions in the health benefits and utilities sectors," said Ms. Rennie. "Her commitment to sound financial management, combined with volunteering her leadership expertise to Alberta's education and health sectors, aligns well with EPCOR's balanced approach in pursuing growth and caring for communities."

Since 2020, Ms. Berger has been the Senior Vice President and CFO for Alberta Blue Cross, providing financial oversight and strategic leadership for the Edmonton-based benefits provider. Prior to this, she spent 10 years in leadership and executive roles with ATCO Ltd. and ATCO Gas, guiding financial teams, holding regulatory portfolio responsibilities, and leading internal audit functions, including risk management.

Ms. Berger has been a public member of the Edmonton Catholic School Board's Finance and Audit Committee since 2020 and served seven years as a Member of the Board of Governors at NAIT, where she chaired several committees of the Board, along with serving as Vice Chair. In addition, she served seven years as a Member of the Board of Trustees with the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, where she sat on several committees, including Funding Priorities, and Audit and Investment.

Appointment of David Stanton

"Mr. Stanton is recognized as a North American leader in the water and wastewater utility industry, with deep experience in both regulated utilities and the application of new technologies to solve environmental challenges," said Ms. Rennie. "His experience in U.S. water markets, and track record of executive leadership and value creation, align well with the governance of EPCOR's growth plans in regulated and contracted water and wastewater services."

Mr. Stanton is CEO of Cleanwater1 Inc., which provides water quality and wastewater treatment products and solutions. He serves on the Board of Advisors of Pictet Asset Management Water Fund, which focuses on investments in the water space through a sustainability lens, and on the Board of KloudGin, a cloud-based provider that helps utilities connect and empower their teams in the field and efficiently manage their assets.

Mr. Stanton's utility leadership includes nine years as CEO at Suez Utility Holdings, one of the leading water and wastewater utilities in the United States and leading a turnaround and sale for SouthWest Water where he was Chief Operating Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer. He has also served as President of Clean Earth Inc., Executive Vice President at Tyco International Inc., and as Chair of the National Association of Water Companies. Mr. Stanton holds a BSc in electrical engineering from Cornell University.

Retirement of Catherine Roozen

"For the past decade, the EPCOR Board has benefitted from the business acumen and thoughtful leadership of Cathy Roozen," said Janice G. Rennie, EPCOR Board Chair. "Through her service on the Audit Committee and the Environment, Health and Safety Committee, Cathy helped sustain and strengthen EPCOR's financial and risk management. As a community and business leader, she helped guide the company into becoming a leading North American utility, while staying connected to our roots and history of Edmonton. We are grateful for Cathy's contributions, and thank her for her service to EPCOR and to the community."

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The Company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 85 employer, is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, and is designated a Utility of the Future Today by the Water Environment Federation.

