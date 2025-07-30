EPCOR Announces Quarterly Results

EDMONTON, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - EPCOR Utilities Inc. (EPCOR) today filed its quarterly results for the period ended June 30, 2025.

"EPCOR's financial and operating performance was in line with expectations in the first half of 2025," said John Elford, EPCOR President & CEO. "Across our regulated utility footprint in Edmonton and the United States, we saw continued strong growth in consumption and customer counts, both of which are key drivers of long-term financial performance in our business. Utility reliability performance and customer satisfaction ratings consistently met or exceeded benchmarks set by regulators, as our teams continued their focus on delivering a superior customer experience."

"EPCOR continues to make substantial capital investments to support infrastructure renewal, improve reliability, and serve the needs of growing communities," Mr. Elford said. "Our capital plan for 2025 contemplates more than $1 billion in investment to serve the customers of our regulated utilities and additional investments to support commercial growth. In the first half of 2025, our teams implemented capital expenditures totalling $472 million, sustaining momentum on regulated and commercial projects across our footprint."

Highlights of EPCOR's financial performance are as follows:

Net income was $151 million and $254 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , compared with net income of $104 million and $208 million for the comparative periods in 2024, respectively. The increase of $47 million and $46 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 , respectively, was primarily due to higher Adjusted EBITDA 1 and fair value adjustments related to financial electricity purchase contracts, partially offset by higher depreciation and income tax expense. Additionally, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 , there were higher transmission system access service charge net collections.

Interim management's discussion and analysis and the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements are available on EPCOR's website (www.epcor.com) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

EPCOR builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, and sanitary and stormwater systems in North America. EPCOR also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR's mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is one of Alberta's Top 85 Employers, is ranked among Corporate Knights' 2024 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada and is designated a Utility of the Future Today by the Water Environment Federation.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section in Appendix 1 to this media release.

Appendix 1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use earnings before gain (loss) on disposal of assets, finance expenses, income tax recovery (expense), depreciation and amortization, changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments, transmission system access service charge net collections, and other unusual items (collectively, Adjusted EBITDA) to discuss operating results for the Company's lines of business. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of the Company's ongoing ability to fund capital expenditures, to incur and service debt and to pay dividends to its shareholder and may be useful for external stakeholders in evaluating the operations and performance of the Company. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS Accounting Standards and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers.

The reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA to Net income as reported under IFRS Accounting Standards is shown below:











(Unaudited, $ millions) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment







Water Services segment $ 137 $ 123 $ 256 $ 229 Distribution and Transmission segment 66 71 137 141 Energy Services segment 24 13 53 28 North American Commercial Services segment 21 17 42 41 U.S. Regulated Water segment 56 38 97 75 Other 7 12 15 20 Adjusted EBITDA 311 274 600 534 (Loss) gain on disposal of assets (6) (1) (6) 3 Finance expenses (52) (51) (105) (101) Income tax expense (18) (6) (24) (15) Depreciation and amortization (116) (108) (231) (215) Change in fair value of financial electricity purchase contracts1 37 - 13 7 Transmission system access service charge net collections2 (5) (4) 7 (5) Net income $ 151 $ 104 $ 254 $ 208

1. The change in fair value of derivative financial instruments represents the change in fair value of financial electricity purchase contracts between the electricity market forward prices and the contracted prices at the end of the reporting period, for the contracted volumes of electricity. 2. Transmission system access service charge net collections are the difference between the transmission system access service charges paid to the provincial system operators and the transmission system access service charges collected from electricity retailers. Transmission system access service charge net collections are timing differences, which are collected from or returned to electricity retailers as the transmission system access service charges and customer billing determinants are finalized.

For more information, contact: Media Relations: Laura Ehrkamp (780) 721-9001, [email protected]; Corporate Relations: Matt Lemay (780) 412-3711 or toll free (877) 969-8280, [email protected]