Mandatory ban on non-essential water use for Edmonton and Capital Region is anticipated to continue until mid-day Sunday, February 4

Repairs at E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant are underway. Once repairs are complete and the distribution network stabilized, the mandatory ban on non-essential water use will be lifted.

EDMONTON, AB, Jan. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - EPCOR has determined the likely cause of the distribution pumping equipment system failure and is forecasting the repairs and water network stabilization will be complete by Sunday, February 4. Once the repairs have been completed, EPCOR will require time to replenish the reservoir system before water restrictions can be lifted.

The work at the plant is focused on repairing the electrical feed system to the very large, 4000 horsepower, water distribution pumps that feed the reservoir system. This involves replacing major electric cables within the treatment plant electrical system. Once completed, the pumps will be restarted.

There are four pumps in the E.L. Smith Plant system, two of which have now been temporarily restored and are in operation today. The largest two pumps are still unavailable due to the electrical issue. To complete the cable replacement work safely, additional shutdowns of the plant will be required.

Once the plant's full pumping capacity has been restored, it will take several days to replenish the reservoirs and stabilize the distribution network. Until the water system has reached acceptable operating levels, the mandatory ban on non-essential water use will remain in place. We currently expect the restriction to be in place until mid-day on Sunday, February 4.

Due to the efforts of regional communities, residents and businesses, there was a clear decline in water consumption. Consumption fell on Monday, January 29 from the average of 370 million litres per day to 340 million litres per day, and lower consumption has continued today. This has supported our efforts to maintain essential water service. It is critical that residents and businesses continue to reduce non-essential water use during the repair and restoration period.

Residents can help by continuing to do the following:

Defer laundry or large uses of water such as filling hot tubs

Use a small amount of dishes and wash them as efficiently as possible

Take short showers rather than baths

Don't run the water when brushing your teeth

Discontinue flooding backyard ice rinks.

Most businesses have complied with the non-essential use ban; however, EPCOR has received reports of some businesses that continue to use water for non-essential purposes. EPCOR will begin enforcing the ban by advising these businesses to comply or risk having their water turned off.

Businesses using large volumes of non-essential water, such as laundromats and car washes, have been asked to halt water use. Businesses using water to deliver a product or service that is life sustaining for people, animals and plants, are exempt. Essential services such as hospitals and fire response are also not impacted by the ban.

The Rossdale Water Treatment Plant continues to produce water for the City of Edmonton and surrounding communities; however, it cannot adequately supply enough water based on normal consumption patterns.

There continues to be no impact to quality of the drinking water. EPCOR continues to apply all its technology and resources to ensuring water quality remains safe.

There has been a tremendous effort by EPCOR's large use customers, regional water communities, small businesses and individual customers to reduce use since the implementation of the non-essential use ban. EPCOR would like to once again thank everyone in the region who has reduced their usage and supported these efforts as this remains a difficult situation for all residents and customers.

Background

On January 29, 2024, at approximately 2:00 a.m., there was a failure in the distribution pumping equipment systems that move water from E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant into the water distribution system. The Rossdale Water Treatment Plant remains operational; however, it cannot adequately supply the entire service area with normal water consumption.

The mandatory ban on non-essential water use affects residents and business in Edmonton and surrounding communities supplied with EPCOR water, including Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Stony Plain, Spruce Grove, Leduc, Beaumont and Fort Saskatchewan. Until the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant returns to normal operations, customers may also experience low water pressure.

