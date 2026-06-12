Lactantia brand UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product recalled due to over-fortification of Vitamins A and D

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Jun 12, 2026, 15:44 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -

Product:                UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product

Issue:                    Food - Nutrition

Distribution:        National

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

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Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)