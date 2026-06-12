Lactantia brand UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product recalled due to over-fortification of Vitamins A and D

Lactantia brand UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product recalled due to over-fortification of Vitamins A and DFrançais
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Jun 12, 2026, 15:44 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: UltraPūr 2% M.F. Lactose Free Dairy Product
Issue: Food - Nutrition
Distribution: National
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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