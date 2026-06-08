Government of Canada secures new and expanded market access for Canadian fish, seafood and aquatic products

OTTAWA, ON, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ -The Government of Canada is expanding opportunities for Canada's fish, seafood and aquatic products sector with five new and renewed market access gains in Vietnam, Oman, Brazil, Armenia and Costa Rica. These achievements, led by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) through engagement with international partners, will support trade diversification and open new pathways for Canadian exporters in key global markets.

Canada has regained access for chilled and frozen finfish fillets and steaks to Vietnam following the country's acceptance of a Canadian health certificate. This restores access for products that were restricted since 2022, when Vietnam introduced new aquatic animal health requirements that prevented exports of certain species. The acceptance of Canada's certificate will allow the resumption of exports of these products and strengthen an already growing trade relationship.

Canada has also secured new market access for the export of live and non‑live fish and seafood products for human consumption to Oman. Oman's acceptance of two Canadian health certificates now enables the full range of Canadian fish and seafood products to enter a market with strong demand for high‑quality imported seafood.

In Brazil, Canada has gained new access for cultured finfish products for human consumption. Brazil's approval of a Canadian health certificate for aquaculture finfish expands eligibility beyond wild‑caught products and opens the door for Canadian aquaculture producers to compete in a market that continues to seek diverse and reliable seafood sources.

Canada has also gained new access for Canadian fish and seafood products to Armenia following the country's approval of a Canadian health certificate for products intended for human consumption. This new access helps position Canadian exporters in a growing market while advancing Canada's broader trade diversification objectives for the seafood sector.

Canada has additionally secured new market access for the export of ornamental fish feed to Costa Rica. This enables Canadian exporters to access a niche but growing market for ornamental fish feed products and creates new commercial opportunities in Central America.

Together, these market access gains demonstrate Canada's commitment to supporting a competitive and diversified fish and seafood sector and reflect the value of science‑based regulatory cooperation with international partners.

Quotes

"Canada's fish, seafood and aquatic products producers are known around the world for their high‑quality products, and today's market access gains will help them reach even more customers. By working closely with our international partners and relying on the CFIA's scientific and technical expertise, we are opening new doors for Canadian exporters and supporting jobs in coastal and rural communities. These successes strengthen our trade relationships and reinforce Canada's reputation as a trusted supplier in global seafood markets."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Canada has the best seafood in the world. When buyers see a Canadian product, they know they're getting something sustainable and responsibly harvested. We already export to more than 100 countries. That demand is real, and it's growing. We are opening new markets, finding new buyers, and making sure the benefits flow back to harvesters and the coastal communities they call home."

- The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"The Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance applauds CFIA's ongoing efforts to secure and expand international market access opportunities for Canada's seafood farmers. Canada's seafood brand is highly respected around the world, and with growing global demand for high-quality, sustainable seafood, the CFIA plays a crucial role in helping Canadian producers diversify exports and further strengthen Canada's reputation as a trusted supplier in global seafood markets."

- Timothy Kennedy, President & CEO, Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance

"CFIA's work to secure new and expanded market access opportunities helps support the growth and resilience of Canada's wild-capture fish and seafood sector. Ongoing collaboration between government and industry is critical to ensuring Canadian companies meet evolving international requirements and compete successfully in global markets."

- Jason McLinton, President, Fisheries Council of Canada

Quick Facts

Canada is one of the world's largest exporters of high‑quality fish and seafood, shipping products to more than 130 countries each year.

Canadian fish and seafood exports to Vietnam totaled approximately $93 million in 2025, with demand continuing to grow.

Oman imported a total of $74 million in fish and seafood products in 2025, reflecting strong consumer interest in imported fish and seafood.

Brazil imported $3.8 million in fish and seafood from Canada in 2024 and $2.2 million in 2025, including products such as fish oil, chum salmon, and molluscan shellfish.

Costa Rica has approved Canada's veterinary certificate for ornamental fish feed, opening a new export market valued at approximately $2.7–8.2 million annually.

Armenia imported a total of $44 million in fish and seafood products in 2025. New access for fish and seafood products to this market creates further opportunities for Canadian exporters.

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Each day, hard-working Canadian Food Inspection Agency employees--including inspectors, veterinarians, and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency verifies that food sold in Canada is safe while supporting access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]