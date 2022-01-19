Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories, the Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation, the Honourable Julie Green, Minister Responsible for Seniors for the Government of the Northwest Territories, and Daryl Dolynny, President and CEO of AVENS - A Community for Seniors (AVENS), announced an additional $5 million to support the AVENS Pavilion project in downtown Yellowknife. This funding will help address cost overruns due to the pandemic and will ensure the project proceeds as planned.

This is in addition to the federal government's previous investment of $33.7 million made in the fall of 2020. Once complete, the project will add 102 units of affordable housing for seniors living in Yellowknife. Residents of the Pavilion will soon after have access to supportive and assisted living services, including meals, housekeeping, 24-hour emergency and personal care services.

AVENS' vision is to ensure that seniors have access to a safe and caring community for life, and their mission continues to be the delivery of quality services in a respectful manner to support residential living choices for seniors. Construction of the building is already underway, with completion estimated in fall 2023.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The additional funding for the AVENS Pavilion serves as a testament to our commitment to help those who need it most, even during times of uncertainty. This is the National Housing Strategy at work in communities across Canada." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Today's announcement is an example of what can be achieved through shared commitment and perseverance. It means that 102 units of safe, affordable housing options for seniors in Yellowknife will become a reality. These developments are a result of great partnerships, coming together to respond to the housing need in our Territory." – Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

"Seniors play an important role in communities across the Northwest Territories, and their housing needs must be met to ensure they remain safe, happy, and connected to their friends and loved ones. Today's announcement marks a significant step forward as AVENS works to add more affordable housing units for seniors through the Pavilion project. I am pleased that the Government of Canada recognizes the challenges AVENS has faced through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is providing the support needed for the project to continue to move ahead." – The Honourable Paulie Chinna, Minister Responsible for the NWT Housing Corporation

"Seniors are valued and loved members of all NWT communities, and ensuring they are able to age in place is a priority for the Government of the Northwest Territories. This funding is critical to ensuring that this project can deliver much-needed affordable housing for seniors in Yellowknife, with access to the services they need." – The Honourable Julie Green, Minister Responsible for Seniors, Government of the Northwest Territories

"We at Avens are very grateful for the support that has been provided to us for this very exciting project. The Pavilion will fill an important gap in the current housing continuum for seniors in the NWT for years to come and make Yellowknife a place where seniors can retire." – Matthew Spence, Board Chair, AVENS - A Community for Seniors

"At AVENS, we are passionately committed to our mission and vision of seniors having safe and affordable residential living choices. We soon realized that uncontrollable variables and challenges with Covid-19 pandemic market disruptions created risks in the success of our project. Even with all our years of experience and ambition with our project team, no one was able to foresee the substantial concerns in the construction industry. Nevertheless, the team at CMHC and their ongoing commitment from the Government of Canada, alongside our GNWT partners, ensured our project was going to proceed as planned, helping our organization overcome these challenges. As President and CEO, I am proud of the perseverance of all our stakeholders, including our volunteer board, our 120 employees, our volunteers, and the many seniors in our care in what will be NWT's largest affordable housing development North of 60." – Daryl Dolynny, President and CEO, AVENS - A Community for Seniors

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada acknowledges that this development will be built on Chief Drygeese Territory, traditional home of the Yellowknives Dene. These are also the traditional lands of the North Slave Métis. The Government of Canada extends its respect and appreciation to the Yellowknives Dene and the North Slave Métis for sharing their land.

The Government of Canada acknowledges that this development will be built on Chief Drygeese Territory, traditional home of the Yellowknives Dene. These are also the traditional lands of the North Slave Métis. The Government of Canada extends its respect and appreciation to the Yellowknives Dene and the North Slave Métis for sharing their land. With a budget of $13.2 billion, the National Housing Strategy's National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF) gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

