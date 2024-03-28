Making an impact together: Peninsula Canada teams up with SickKids Hospital to drive positive change.

TORONTO, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Peninsula Canada, a global leading HR and health & safety firm, committed to making a positive impact in the community, is proud to announce a partnership with SickKids Foundation, a leading charity dedicated to supporting The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids).

This collaboration is driven by the determination for positive community affiliation. Together, we aim to create an impact on the health of children locally, nationally, and around the world.

Through this partnership, Peninsula will support the highest priority needs at SickKids, such as essential health care services, advancing medical research, and initiatives aimed at improving patient care. This alliance aligns with Peninsula's core value and mission of making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities.

Raj Singh, CEO at Peninsula Canada says "As a company that prides itself on doing the right thing and providing support, we are excited to partner with SickKids Foundation to drive meaningful change. This partnership is more than business, it's about using our platform and resources to give back to others. Together, we will use our collective resources towards building a brighter future."

"We are thrilled to partner with Peninsula Canada to help drive forward our vision of Healthier Children. A Better World.," says Julie Garcia Sjogrim, Vice President of Corporate & Community Partnerships at SickKids Foundation. "Through their generous pledge of $100,000 over the next three years, they are helping us propel Precision Child Health and its ambitious goal to diagnose faster, treat smarter and predict better. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Peninsula Canada for their commitment to helping us heal the future."

Peninsula recognizes and values the pivotal role that SickKids plays in providing essential health care services and supporting the wellbeing of children and their families. The company is committed to supporting their dedication to improving children's health.

About Peninsula

A global leader in HR and health & safety consulting, Peninsula has been supporting small and medium businesses for 40 years. We are trusted by over 140,000 SMB globally. In Canada, we helped over 6,500 SMBs with tailored HR documentation, 24/7 employer advice, and provide employment management software. We pride ourselves on delivering a service that mitigates risk, adds value, and allows businesses to focus their time on what matters most.

About SickKids Foundation

Established in 1972, SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and is the largest charitable funder of child health research, learning and care in Canada. Philanthropy is a critical source of funding for SickKids – one of the world's foremost pediatric health-care institutions. Thanks to the generosity of the community, SickKids Foundation generated more than $205 million in revenue in support of children's health for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. Precision health for every child is the future. At SickKids, it's already begun. Join us at HealtheFuture.ca

