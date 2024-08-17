Major water main break: the preventive boil-water advisory that had been in effect for several city boroughs, as well for Montréal-Est has been lifted

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Montréal has lifted the preventive boil-water advisory in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs, as well as in the related municipality of Montréal-Est. The preventive boil-water advisory had been issued on August 16, following a major water-main break in the area of Centre-Sud.

Water tests conducted during these past few hours show that the situation is back to normal in the area located south of Rue Sherbrooke, between Rue Alphonse D-Roy on the west side, and the Pointe de l'Île on the east side.

The urban agglomeration has the certainty that drinking water quality meets all regulatory requirements. It is thus no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption.

Necessary precautions:

Turn on cold water taps and let the water run for a few minutes prior to consumption.

The same is necessary with all outdoor taps, hoses and drinking fountains.

Empty, wash and disinfect coffee machines and ice-making machines.

Change the filters if you have a water treatment or filtration system (pitcher, faucet filter or under-sink filter, refrigerator water dispenser, etc.) by following the manufacturer's recommendations.

Hot water tanks do not need to be emptied.

For more information regarding this advisory, citizens may contact the city by dialing 311, or go to https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648. The urban agglomeration of Montréal would like to thank you for your understanding.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

