BURNABY, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada and B.C. are making significant investments in public transit infrastructure to build cleaner and well-connected communities and to improve service efficiencies and accessibility. By creating good jobs and spurring local and regional development, these investments will also support economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today, Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, Kevin Quinn, TransLink CEO, and Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby announced funding for major upgrades to the Brentwood SkyTrain Station.

The Brentwood Town Centre Station is part of TransLink's Millennium Line and is located in an area of significant urban development. Upgrades will improve station accessibility at the south entrance and enhance customer connections to bus service, nearby amenities, and residential developments. Project works include, among others: the construction of a street-level elevator to the south entrance, improving access for commuters; the replacement of the existing south stationhouse stairs from ground level to mezzanine level, enhancing ambience and safety; and the installation of an operator washroom to streamline bus and operator transitions.

This project is part of a $32.6 million initiative to upgrade the station as a whole. The upgrades to the south entrance being announced today total $8.1 million. The Government of Canada is contributing $3.24 million through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, and TransLink is investing $4.86 million. Construction for the new upgrades will run parallel to those previously announced, with both scheduled to begin in late March and expected to finish in early 2024.

"The Brentwood Station upgrades are key to building an efficient and accessible public transit infrastructure across Metro Vancouver. We are proud to work with our B.C. partners to ensure that local transit keeps up with the pace of growth and meets the needs of all commuters. Whether Canadians use transit once in a while or every day, our government will help ensure they can get to their destination in greener, more accessible, and efficient ways."

Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North—Seymour, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The neighbourhood around Brentwood Town Centre Station is one of the fastest growing areas on our system with 9,000 more homes being added in nearby developments. These station upgrades are part of our commitment to improving the customer experience and making our facilities more accessible and more convenient for everyone."

Kevin Quinn, CEO, TransLink

"This project supports the City of Burnaby's vision for Brentwood as a vibrant urban centre where everything you need is within a 15-minute walk. Improving access at this station will make it even easier for Burnaby residents to shift to more active and sustainable ways in getting around our city, helping us to achieve our all-important climate action targets."

Mike Hurley, Mayor of Burnaby

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. More than $10.5 billion has been earmarked for public transit infrastructure projects across the country.

has been earmarked for public transit infrastructure projects across the country. Across B.C., the Government of Canada has invested more than $10.5 billion in over 300 public transit infrastructure projects, including $2.2 billion for projects led by TransLink.

has invested more than in over 300 public transit infrastructure projects, including for projects led by TransLink. Brentwood Town Centre Station is the first Millennium Line station to receive upgrades since the Millennium Line first opened in 2002. Approximately 6,000 people boarded SkyTrain at Brentwood Town Centre Station each weekday in 2019. Brentwood Town Centre Station is a transfer point for seven different bus routes including routes 25, 123, 130, 134, 136, 222, and the N9.

