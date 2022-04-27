Major renewal for Transat's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Transat A.T. Inc. Board of Directors, whose 10 members were elected at the Corporation's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders today, has been renewed over the past 12 months with the arrival of five new officers. In addition to Annick Guérard, who was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat on May 27, 2021, the company welcomed Julie Tremblay and Daniel Desjardins, who joined the Board on January 1, 2022, and Valérie Chort and Stéphane Lefebvre, who sit on the Board effective today.

Transat's Board of Directors now includes Raymond Bachand, Lucie Chabot, Valérie Chort, Daniel Desjardins, Annick Guérard, Susan Kudzman, Stéphane Lefebvre, Ian Rae, Philippe Sureau and Julie Tremblay.

"They are all extremely qualified individuals, both in terms of their management experience and their exhaustive knowledge of the specific elements required for the governance of a large public company," said Raymond Bachand, Chairman of the Board, Transat. He added: "Their strengths and skills will be called upon to facilitate the implementation of Transat's Strategic Plan alongside the executive team and Transat's employees. I am also pleased to point out that Transat's Board of Directors has equal representation by women and men."

All the directors elected today were already members of the Board, with the exception of Ms. Chort and Mr. Lefebvre, who are members as of today.

Valérie Chort is Vice-President, Corporate Citizenship and Sustainability, for RBC and Executive Director of the RBC Foundation. For over 25 years, she has helped businesses, governments and non-government organizations proactively manage environmental and social risks and create value through purpose-led ESG strategies. Prior to joining RBC in 2015, Ms. Chort spent 14 years with Deloitte as Americas Leader for Sustainability and Climate Change, and Partner with Deloitte's Enterprise Risk Services. She previously held positions in consulting, industry and government. Ms. Chort holds two bachelor of science degrees from the University of Ottawa, one in biochemistry and the second in applied science in chemical engineering.

Stéphane Lefebvre was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Cirque du Soleil in December 2021, after having served in many executive positions with the international entertainment company, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in strategic repositioning and change management, combined with expertise with Canadian and U.S. capital markets and in corporate governance. Mr. Lefebvre was previously Chief Financial Officer at CAE Inc., where he worked for 20 years. He began his career as a chartered accountant at Price Waterhouse, first working in auditing, then consulting, specifically on merger/acquisition and insolvency cases. Mr. Lefebvre is a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and holds a bachelor of business administration degree from HEC Montréal.

About Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Transat has achieved worldwide recognition as a provider of holiday travel particularly as an airline under the Air Transat brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. Transat has been Travelife-certified since 2018, renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it serves (TSX: TRZ).

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Media: Odette Trottier, Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs, [email protected] / 514 987-1660, ext. 4430; Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media