MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The HEC Montréal Foundation is announcing a major partnership between the School and iA Financial Group, marking a significant milestone in the development of sustainable finance research at HEC Montréal. The $1 million donation will support, over a 10-year period, the research activities of the Chair in Sustainable Finance, which will henceforth be known as the iA Financial Group Chair in Sustainable Finance. This funding will contribute to major advances in this area of research, including the development of cutting-edge knowledge in sustainable finance, training for specialists in the field and knowledge transfer to the business community.

"It is with a renewed sense of pride that I would like to thank iA Financial Group for its unwavering support of the School. By making such a generous commitment today to support research into sustainable finance, our long-standing partner is giving us the means to develop innovative solutions to meet the challenges facing society today," said Michel Patry, President and CEO of the HEC Montreal Foundation.

A reference centre for sustainable finance in Quebec

This support marks a decisive turning point for sustainable finance research at HEC Montréal. This financial support will strengthen two areas of research: the effect of taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into account on investment performance, and the effect of these same criteria on investor decision-making. It will provide training for doctoral and master's students, who will contribute to the advancement of new knowledge in this fast-growing field of research under the direction of Iwan Meier, professor in the Department of Finance at HEC and Holder of the Chair in Sustainable Finance.

"iA Financial Group's 10-year donation is a clear demonstration of our shared ambition to make a significant contribution to the development of knowledge in this field. This long-term commitment ensures the continuity of our research efforts and our contribution to moving the financial sector towards more sustainable practices, both locally and internationally. The results of our research will be put to use in the sustainable finance ecosystem and the Quebec business community, with the aim of stimulating innovation in the finance sector. They will also be used to train the next generation of sustainable finance specialists and to make this discipline a driving force for change in investment strategy," said Iwan Meier, Holder of the Chair in Sustainable Finance.

Building leading expertise in responsible investment

The financial sector and investors play a crucial role in achieving objectives in the fight against climate change. As part of this effort, it is becoming essential for the finance industry to develop knowledge in all the various facets of sustainable finance, such as responsible investment strategies, financial performance analysis, ESG risk management and even decarbonization of investment portfolios and its impact on future performance.

" We're really pleased to be partnering with HEC Montréal to provide long-term support for the important work of the iA Financial Group Chair in Sustainable Finance. On one hand, the orientations of this research chair are well aligned with iA Financial Group's philosophy of responsible investment. And secondly, investing in the development of people is at the heart of iA's approach to being a learning organization. These two aspects of the project confirm our positioning towards the integration of ESG factors and sustainability at the heart of our decision-making processes. We are all the more delighted to be able to carry out this promising project with a partner of the calibre of HEC Montréal, whose academic reputation is recognized worldwide," said Denis Ricard, President and Chief Executive Officer of iA Financial Group.

An event to celebrate this partnership will be held at 11:00 am at the HEC Montréal Hélène-Desmarais building in the heart of the Montreal business district. Media representatives are invited to attend the event.

Details

When: Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 11:00 am Where: Hélène-Desmarais building, 501 rue De La Gauchetière Ouest, Montreal How: Registration mandatory

Stakeholders attending

Denis Ricard , President and CEO of iA Financial Group

President and CEO of iA Financial Group Federico Pasin , Director of HEC Montréal

, Director of HEC Montréal Iwan Meier , Holder of the Chair in Sustainable Finance

, Holder of the Chair in Sustainable Finance Michel Patry , President and CEO of the HEC Montreal Foundation

Learn more about the iA Financial Group Chair in Sustainable Finance

About the HEC Montreal Foundation

The mission of the HEC Montréal Foundation is to support the School in developing the next generation of world-class business professionals who will play an active role in social and economic development in Quebec, as well as in the international reputation of the institution. To achieve its mission, the foundation mobilizes the community and encourages generosity with the goal of financially supporting students and developing study and research programs that are challenging, high-performing and innovative.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

SOURCE HEC Montreal

For further information: iA Financial Group contact information: Pierre Picard, Head of Public Affairs, [email protected], (418) 684-5000, ext. 101660; HEC Montréal contact information: Andréanne Gagnon, Senior Media Relations Advisor, [email protected], (438) 827-1716