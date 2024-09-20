Major funding for École François-Buote and the Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean

The Government of Canada announces additional funding to support community education infrastructure that promotes the vitality of official-language minority communities

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Investing in community infrastructure is essential to ensuring the development of official-language minority communities and their cultural, social and economic vitality.

Today, Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown), and the Honourable Natalie Jameson, PEI Minister of Education and Early Years, announced a total of $21 million in support over four years for École François-Buote and the Carrefour de l'Isle-Saint-Jean. They made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

This funding is part of an expansion and modernization project aimed at strengthening community infrastructure serving the region's Acadian and Francophone community. Specifically, the Government of Canada is providing nearly $8 million over four years, while the Government of Prince Edward Island is providing $13 million over the same period.

The project includes the addition of 40,000 square feet of space and the renovation of 3,000 square feet in the community's flagship institution. This investment will not only expand community kitchen, but also make it possible to build a second gym. These new facilities will be specially designed to meet the needs of primary and secondary school students, as well as to make it possible to hold sporting and cultural activities for the Francophone community.

The Centre de la petite enfance l'Île Enchantée will benefit from significant changes to its existing spaces to accommodate more children, which will help meet the growing demand for child care services. Additional community spaces will be created, including administrative offices, a reception area, an activity centre and recreation areas for the well-being of users.

Federal investment is being provided to the portion of the project related to the expansion of the community centre and to shared spaces, such as the gym. This financial support reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to building strong local infrastructure and fostering the vitality of official-language minority communities across the country.

This funding is provided through the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection–Promotion–Collaboration, which was unveiled on April 26, 2023. It enables the Government of Canada to support measures that affect Francophone immigration, economic development, education, justice, health, and arts and culture.

Quotes

"Community centres like École François-Buote bring our neighbors together, strengthen our social ties and help maintain the vitality of our Francophone communities. Today's investment is a great example of this, and will no doubt serve the Isle-Saint-Jean community for years to come."

—The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"The expansion of the community centre at École François-Buote is more than just a construction project; it's a commitment to the future of our children and our community. By providing students with a modern learning environment adapted to their needs, we're investing in their success and the prosperity of our region. These funds make a big difference here in Charlottetown."

—Sean Casey, Member of Parliament (Charlottetown)

"This significant investment into the expansion of École François-Buote isn't just about expanding the school building's footprint. It's about developing a modern space where families who want to live and grow in a French-speaking environment can thrive. There is no doubt that the additional school and community spaces will help serve the growing needs of our Island's Francophone community."

—The Honourable Natalie Jameson, PEI Minister of Education and Early Years

"The members of the board of the Commission scolaire de langue française are pleased by the announcement of the expansion of École François-Buote. The financial participation of governments speaks to the importance of supporting French first-language education and our thriving school. We are very grateful for these investments."

—Gilles Benoît, President, Commission scolaire de langue française de l'Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection–Promotion–Collaboration represents an investment of $4.1 billion to support 7 departments and 33 new or enhanced measures that are aimed at helping protect and promote official languages in Canada. This is the fifth five-year official languages plan in 20 years.

The Action Plan is built on four pillars. It is based on government priorities and the issues raised by the public during Canada-wide consultations in 2022, which resulted in the Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022.

On June 20, 2023, Bill C–13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received Royal Assent. The Act's main purpose is to respond to the decline of French in the country and to clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages while supporting official-language minority communities.

Every province and territory in the country has official-language minority communities. Each of them deals with their own needs and realities. The Action Plan is designed to address the unique challenges facing Francophone communities outside Quebec and Anglophone communities in Quebec.

