The Government of Canada is supporting Montréal's English-speaking communities by investing in the renovation of Montréal's Centaur Theatre.

MONTRÉAL, QC, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of helping official language minority communities create and maintain strong institutions. It is often through art and creativity that these communities can express and understand themselves. Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced $2.2 million in funding to support Centaur Theatre's modernization project.

Centaur Theatre is an iconic Quebec institution that plays an essential role in Montréal's cultural scene. With this funding, it will be able to completely upgrade its infrastructure. Specifically, the funds will make it possible to:

replace the ventilation, heating and electrical systems;

replace the plumbing;

modify the main entrance to improve accessibility;

raise the height of the roof to accommodate new stage equipment;

repair the foundation;

replace damaged exterior windows; and

bring the sprinklers and emergency exit up to current standards.

The Government of Canada's Community Spaces Fund support is in addition to the funding the theatre has received since 2014-2015, through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This ongoing funding supports the theatre's annual Wildside Festival programming. To date, these sums total $168,000, including $15,200 in 2023-2024.

Quotes

" The Centaur Theater is an important institution in the Montreal community. As Minister of Official Languages, I am pleased that the Government of Canada is investing in the revitalization of this iconic cultural space, which benefits all Quebecers."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Canadian Heritage's vital support of this transformative renovation project will pave the way to a brilliantly creative and fundamentally sustainable future for Centaur Theatre. It would not be possible to maintain this magnificent heritage building and protect its vocation as a viable theatrical space without believing in our mission, which is what this support represents. Centaur Theatre is committed to contributing to the vitality of Montréal's English-speaking community, and we are delighted to have Canadian Heritage's support in fulfilling that commitment."

– Eda Holmes, Artistic Director, and Hélène Turp, Executive Director, Centaur Theatre

Quick Facts

Located in the historic building that housed Canada's first stock exchange in Old Montréal, Centaur Theatre was founded in 1969 by Artistic and Executive Director Maurice Podbrey. He gained worldwide recognition through international collaborations and the world premiere of Balconville, by Montréal playwright David Fennario in 1979.

Unveiled on April 26, the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028 provides an additional $47 million over five years to support the construction, renovation and development of educational and community facilities that serve official language minority communities. This is in addition to the $14.8 million in annual funding in the previous Action Plan, as well as the $80 million announced in Budget 2021, which have been earmarked for community educational infrastructure in these communities. Part of these investments is earmarked for the Community Spaces Fund.

The Community Spaces Fund allows not-for-profit organizations working in official language minority communities to acquire spaces that can host community and cultural activities and services in their own language. These gathering places encourage dialogue and contribute to the community's individual and social development. Creating these community life spaces strengthens the capacities of these organizations and supports community revitalization.

On June 20, 2023, Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received Royal Assent. Among other things, the Act aims to address the decline of French in the country as well as clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

