Major Amendments to the Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP)

New regulations will enhance the quality of care for BC survivors of crime by increasing the number of qualified professionals providing mental health services to CVAP.

VICTORIA, BC, Jan. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Cabinet approved amendments to the Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP) regulations, marking a significant milestone in the program's evolution. The approved changes, effective January 1, 2024, include substantial increases to the rates that CVAP can pay for counselling services provided by graduate-level clinical counsellors/psychotherapists from $80/hour to $135/hour.

This significant change along with other enhancements made to the CVAP program will expand the support provided to survivors of crime and their families. It is assumed that this significant change will improve and expedite client care through the addition of more practitioners.

"The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) extends our gratitude to the BC government for their continued collaboration and dedication to improving the Crime Victim Assistance Program. We are also very proud of our Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) who provide an indispensable service to survivors of crime within their communities." stated Michael Radano, CEO of the BCACC.

About the Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP):

The Crime Victim Assistance Program (CVAP) is a vital initiative which assists victims, immediate family members and some witnesses in coping with the effects of violent crime. It provides financial benefits to help them offset financial losses, supports their recovery and helps them rebuild their lives: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/justice/criminal-justice/bcs-criminal-justice-system/if-you-are-a-victim-of-a-crime/victim-of-crime/financial-assistance-benefits

About the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC):

BCACC is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 7000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public:

https://bcacc.ca

