MONTREAL, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Maison SI, the flagship Canadian experience of Sports Illustrated's Circuit Series events, returns to Montreal Race Weekend with its most ambitious edition yet: a weekend-long, high-octane pop-up taking place between June 13 and June 15, 2025 at the iconic Windsor Station, newly branded as La Station.

MAISON SI Official Poster (CNW Group/Feldman Entertainment Quebec Inc.)

Headlined by rising superstar Hugel on Friday, June 13, and global electronic sensation Fisher on Saturday, June 14, the 2025 edition will feature over 5,000 guests across two night events and two day parties, an immersive stage production, curated hospitality, and world-class entertainment—all within one of Canada's most architecturally stunning venues.

This milestone edition of Maison SI is co-produced by Authentic Brands Group, Feldman Entertainment, The Midway Group, and CRUEL Inc.—marking the first time these powerhouse teams have joined forces. The result: a cultural spectacle that promises to be the biggest and boldest event of Montreal Race weekend.

"Maison SI is more than a party—it's a celebration of global sport, style, and city energy," said Matthew Goldstein, Executive Vice President, Entertainment & Special Projects at Authentic Brands Group, the parent company of Sports Illustrated. "After two standout years in Montreal, we're excited to evolve Maison SI into an even more spectacular and accessible experience."

With Sports Illustrated Circuit Series initially brought to Canada in 2023 by CRUEL Inc., an experiential and events agency based in Toronto, the group joins forces with Feldman Entertainment and The Midway Group to create an elevated and unparalleled experience for race fans in Montreal.

"For years, Feldman Entertainment has hosted the biggest party of the weekend at Windsor Station under the Maxim banner, with names like Diplo, Wyclef Jean, and French Montana," said Rob Segal, President at Feldman Entertainment. "Now, by uniting with Sports Illustrated, The Midway Group and CRUEL Inc., we're evolving the experience into something entirely new—and unforgettable."

A Brief History of Maison SI

Since launching in 2023, Maison SI has become the must-attend moment of Montreal Race Weekend. From an exclusive penthouse debut in Year 1 to a one-night-only takeover of a historic Little Burgundy church in 2024, the event has grown into an annual ritual of race week celebration, seamlessly blending global culture with local energy. Now in its third year, the event takes on a new scale and identity—Maison SI at La Station—ushering in a new era for Montreal nightlife and sports culture.

"From the very first edition of Maison SI, our goal at CRUEL has been to challenge expectations and reimagine what a cultural experience during race weekend can look like. We've transformed some of Montreal's most unique spaces—from the top of the tallest skyscraper in Montreal to a 150-year-old church—into immersive, design-driven environments. For 2025, we're scaling that vision with the launch of La Station, and alongside incredible partners, delivering what we believe will be more unforgettable moments in the Montreal event calendar," said Karl Bechmann, Co-Founder & Managing Director at CRUEL Inc.

Introducing La Station

New for 2025, Maison SI will take place under the La Station banner—a bold new pop-up platform created by the producers to deliver high-end cultural experiences throughout the year at Windsor Station. While it launches with Maison SI and the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series during race weekend, La Station will return for future tentpole events including Halloween and New Year's Eve.

A Storied Venue Reimagined

With construction complete and the first trains departing on behalf of Canadian Pacific Railways in 1889, Windsor Station is one of the oldest and most iconic examples of Romanesque Revival architecture in Canada. Located in the Quartier de l'Innovation and adjacent to the Centre Bell, the venue features soaring 20-foot ceilings, grand stone interiors, and an expansive outdoor garden.

For Maison SI, the venue will be completely transformed with multi-level staging, over 40 hospitality booths, elevated food and beverage offerings, and large-scale installations, creating a high-energy fusion of sport, nightlife, and cultural pageantry.

About Sports Illustrated

For 70 years, Sports Illustrated (SI) has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. SI is a 360-degree platform that unites athletes, teams and fans worldwide through quality content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms, and through its renowned print magazine whose cover is widely regarded as the most coveted space in sports media. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets , a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Resorts , the ultimate destination for active lifestyles & sports enthusiasts, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form podcasts, and more. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including "SI The Party", Club SI, the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series.



For more information, visit SI.com .



Follow Sports Illustrated on X , Instagram , Tik Tok and Facebook .

Production Partners

Authentic Brands Group – Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, licensing, brand strategy and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 13,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic's portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O'Neal , David Beckham , Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley , Marilyn Monroe , Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer , Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto , Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker . Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber , Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus , Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.



For more information, visit authentic.com .



Follow Authentic on LinkedIn , Instagram and WeChat .

CRUEL Inc. – CRUEL Inc. is an independent marketing agency founded in 2013 and based in Toronto, Canada , offering Brand Experience and Creative Services. CRUEL designs thought-provoking marketing initiatives that bring brands and consumers closer together, working with client partners in CPG, Sports, Alc-Bev, Music, and Fashion.



For more information, visit www.cruel.co . Follow CRUEL on Linkedin & Instagram

Feldman Entertainment – The team behind The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, the Maxim Grand Prix Parties and partners with The Feldman Agency, Canada's leading talent and event agency with 40+ years of experience producing high-profile live experiences across North America .





– The team behind The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival, the Maxim Grand Prix Parties and partners with The Feldman Agency, leading talent and event agency with 40+ years of experience producing high-profile live experiences across . Midway Group – The organization behind successful event and lifestyle brands such as Beachclub, Escapade Music Festival, Beach Day Every Day, and the founding team of Metro Metro and Fuego Fuego festivals.

Tickets, programming details, and hospitality packages are now available at www.lastation1889.ca. For exclusive updates, follow @LaStation1889 and @SIExperiences on Instagram.

