MONTREAL, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - EB Games is shifting gears and heading to the heart of Montreal's race weekend action with an exciting activation at the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival.

As part of this year's festivities, EB Games invites fans to experience the magic of Mario Kart World with an immersive and high-energy booth setup on Crescent Street. Packed with multiple gaming stations, this vibrant activation gives festivalgoers of all ages a chance to test their skills on Nintendo's newest release and enjoy hands-on racing fun right in the middle of the city.

The 888casino.net Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival Presented by Corona and Liquid I.V. (CNW Group/Feldman Entertainment Quebec Inc.)

Montreal's own 15-year-old race car driver, Luca Day, will also be joining the action. He's set to go head-to-head with players from the Montreal Alouettes in a live Mario Kart World challenge that brings together local athletic talent and gaming fans for a truly one-of-a-kind showdown.

This interactive event comes on the heels of EB Games' highly anticipated midnight launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5th.

Stephane Tetrault, owner of EB Games, shared his enthusiasm:

"I'm unbelievably proud of what the team has accomplished. Bringing back midnight launches and building out this kind of race weekend experience shows our commitment to community and our love for gaming."

Jim Tyo, President of EB Games, added:

"Our presence at the Crescent Street Festival is another way we're celebrating this major launch and connecting with fans in a fun, unforgettable way."

The celebration continues across Crescent Street with an exciting lineup of musical talent on the El Jimador Stage. For the full performance schedule, visit crescentgrandprix.com/2025-festival .

Festivalgoers can also explore the many incredible sponsor activations happening throughout the weekend at the 888casino.net Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival Presented by Corona and Liquid I.V., including experiences from Liquid I.V., Corona, Brivia Group, El Jimador, Pur Sang, Dilawri, XPEL, Celsius Energy Drink, Telus, Magnum Ice Cream, Simply Lemonade, Costco, Polysleep, and many more.

