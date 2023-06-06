SAINT-LAURENT, QC, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Saint-Laurent unveiled the outdoor new landscaping designed to improve and enhance the natural environment of the grounds surrounding Maison Robert-Bélanger in the presence of Sylvain Ouellet, City Councillor for the Arrondissement de Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension and member of the Executive Committee of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent and members of Saint-Laurent council.

Saint-Laurent unveiled the outdoor new landscaping of the grounds surrounding Maison Robert-Bélanger in the presence of (left to right): Vana Nazarian, City Councillor for the Côte-de-Liesse district in Saint-Laurent; Aref Salem, City Councillor for the Norman-McLaren district in Saint-Laurent and official leader of the opposition for Ville de Montréal; Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent, Sylvain Ouellet, City Councillor for the Arrondissement de Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension and member of the Executive Committee of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal. (CNW Group/Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal)

The work was made possible through financial assistance of $1,165,286 in equal contributions from the Gouvernement du Québec and the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, as part of the Financial assistance program for the "Trame verte et bleue du Grand Montréal" (blue-green infrastructure on Greater Montréal territory).

Landscaping paying tribute to the agricultural past

The landscaping design is intended to commemorate the site's agricultural and rural past, while adapting to the needs and aspirations of today's residents.

The design—featuring an ancestral vegetable garden, a large vegetable garden in two sections, an orchard and a wooded area—is based on the theme of self-sufficiency, which was widely practised at the time and has become a trend nowadays. The house is surrounded by ornamental greenery, which was very popular in the early 20th century. The vegetable garden will evoke the vegetable plants cultivated during that era, including carrots, beans, squash, Jerusalem artichokes, lettuce and some fine herbs.

At the end of the main road, there is a large orchard encircled by small fruit bushes. Inside the orchard, the installation of a long, inclusive picnic table symbolizes the large families of the time.

A bicentennial house

The building located on the site is, since 2009, a heritage building cited under the law on cultural heritage. Built between 1803 and 1806, it is one of the fifty oldest stone farmhouses on the island of Montreal. The building has been restored and will be officially opened to the public next fall.

The land on which the house is located, with an area of more than 7030 square meters, has a great ecological value. In this respect, it is a key site within Saint-Laurent's Biodiversity Corridor . Located on Chemin du Bois-Franc, this space lies at the heart of one of the five intervention sectors identified within the corridor because of its great ecological and historical value and the potential for ecological connectivity with the Ruisseau Bertrand green coulee.

Quotations:

« In addition to showcasing the natural spaces of Maison Robert-Bélanger, the new developments will enable residents to reconnect with the site's built heritage and agricultural past. Thanks to this project, both the Trame verte et bleue du Grand Montréal and the Saint-Laurent's Biodiversity Corridor are now enriched by a unique project, which will undoubtedly strengthen the tourist and cultural vocation, as well as the attractiveness, of the metropolitan region. »

Sylvain Ouellet, City Councillor for the Arrondissement de Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension and member of the Executive Committee of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

"Thanks to the support of our partners, such as the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal and the Gouvernement du Québec, and to the commitment of our teams, residents will soon be able to benefit from the enhancement of the natural and agricultural surroundings around Maison Robert-Bélanger. This is an excellent example of sustainable development that reconciles quality of life, heritage and respect for the environment. I'm also very pleased with the progress of the restoration work on Maison Robert-Bélanger, a treasured building that bears witness to the agricultural history of Saint-Laurent in the heart of our biodiversity corridor.

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

About the Trame verte et bleue du Grand Montréal

The Trame verte et bleue is a recreational and tourist network that protects and enhances the natural environments, landscapes and built heritage of Greater Montréal for the benefit of its residents. Financed by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, the Government of Québec and the municipalities, the many projects of this blue-green infrastructure promote active and public transportation and contribute, in particular, toward maintaining biodiversity, mitigating the impacts of climate change, improving residents' quality of life and increasing the attractiveness of Greater Montréal as a whole. For more information: cmm.qc.ca .

About the borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, Saint-Laurent is the largest borough of all, with its 42.8 square kilometers. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. With the borough having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in 2019, its Administration places sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—at the heart of all its decisions: a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. In fact, it is home to one of Québec's main industrial and technological hubs. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with Saint-Laurent's two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its modern Complexe sportif, its arena and some 50 parks, a wide range of services are offered in many areas of activity, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, Saint-Laurent's Administration ensures a high quality of life for families living in the borough as well as a stimulating environment for businesses.

SOURCE Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal

For further information: Marc-Olivier Fritsch, Chargé de communications, Arrondissement de Saint-Laurent, 438 368-3318, [email protected]; Julie Brunet, Cheffe d'équipe, Communications et Affaires publiques, Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal, 514 350-3445, [email protected]