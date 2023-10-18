MONTRÉAL, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal are proud to announce the opening of Nouvelle-Étape's Maison Gaëlle Fedida, a second-stage shelter with nine new units for women and their children who are victims of domestic violence. This project represents a total investment of nearly $4.6 million.

Logo: City of Montreal (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)) Government of Quebec Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The Government of Quebec has provided $4.2 million for the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The Government of Canada, via Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, has invested nearly $383,000 through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. For its part, the City of Montréal allocated nearly $170,000, which was reimbursed by the envelopes of the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Maison Gaëlle Fedida is therefore adding nine new shelter units, two of which are suitable for people with reduced mobility, to the seven existing ones. The new units consist of studios for single women, in addition to two- and four-bedroom units for larger families.

To ensure the safety of its residents, the location of Maison Gaëlle Fedida must be kept confidential.

Quotes:

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This financial assistance provides safe housing for women who are victims of domestic violence and their children. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebec women can enjoy a quality living environment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The Government of Canada continues to work with its partners, such as the Government of Quebec and the City of Montréal, to find ways to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, including right here in Montréal. Together, we are building a generation of new housing that we can all be proud of."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Maison Gaëlle Fedida is a tribute to the woman who was a key figure in the fight against domestic violence in Quebec. The opening of this shelter demonstrates our commitment to providing women and children who are victims of domestic violence with living environments where they can take back control of their lives and thrive."

Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"Thanks to Nouvelle-Étape, Montréal women and their children will soon have access to Maison Gaëlle Fedida, a safe shelter away from violence and fear, where they will be provided with the necessary support to make a new start. We wish to accompany more women to break the cycle of domestic violence. This is why we must continue to invest in these vital resources and in initiatives to prevent violence."

Benoit Dorais, Executive Committee Vice-Chair responsible for housing at the City of Montréal

"This project would never have been possible without the unwavering commitment of Gaëlle Fedida and the team at Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape, who worked for months to obtain this historic and unprecedented funding! Through interdepartmental collaboration, we were able to act quickly and effectively on our crucial issue—the lack of safe housing for women and children who are victims of postseparation domestic violence. On behalf of these women and children, thank you!"

Arianne Hopkins, General Manager, Nouvelle-Étape

Highlights:

Nouvelle-Étape is a member of Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2 e étape pour les femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale and has been providing specialized and adapted services in postseparation domestic violence for more than 30 years. By providing a safe transitional shelter, the organization helps women break the cycle of domestic violence, while preventing spousal homicide and ensuring the women's empowerment and long-term independence.

étape pour les femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale and has been providing specialized and adapted services in postseparation domestic violence for more than 30 years. By providing a safe transitional shelter, the organization helps women break the cycle of domestic violence, while preventing spousal homicide and ensuring the women's empowerment and long-term independence. Nouvelle-Étape wanted to honour the commitment of Gaëlle Fedida, a Montréal woman who, after dying in an accident this summer, deserves to be remembered for her work in defending the rights of victims of postseparation domestic violence in Quebec .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Arianne Hopkins, Director, Nouvelle-Étape, [email protected]