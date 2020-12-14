WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) welcomed the opening of the Winnipeg Main Street Shelter, which will provide 120 new shelter beds to support Canadians experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg.

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make its way through our communities, the Government of Canada is taking the necessary steps to ensure all Canadians remain healthy and safe. Under the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), the federal government has invested $2 million in support of the accelerated renovation of the Mitchell Fabrics building, located at the corner of Main Street and Logan Avenue.

Main Street Project has been supporting people experiencing homelessness and operating homeless shelters within Winnipeg for over 45 years and works within a harm reduction, trauma informed model of care, meeting individuals and families where they are in their recovery.

Main Street is a low barrier shelter space, which means Main Street project does not turn anyone away.

Quotes:

"One Canadian experiencing homelessness is one too many. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us just how precarious the situation is for at-risk Canadians who are without safe, affordable housing. Our government will continue to support projects such as this one, as we commit to eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada. The Main Street Shelter is more than just a safe place to spend the night; it is key to a better life for those who come here when they have nowhere else to go." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"We are grateful CMHC invested in us and quickly accelerated funding to support this emergency renovation. We are so pleased to offer a safe place for our community that is welcoming, non-stigmatizing and offers clients food, clothing, hygiene, harm reduction supplies, face masks, COVID-19 screening, referral to testing sites and access to case workers and housing referrals. This vital space is needed now, more than ever." – Adrienne Dudek, Director of Housing, Main Street Project

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada acknowledges that the Main Street Shelter is located on Treaty 1 territory, the traditional territory of Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, and Dene Peoples , and on the homeland of the Métis Nation.

Universal design and accessibility are implemented throughout the building.

With a budget of $13.2 billion , NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

, NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes over the next 10 years. Investments are also planned in the NHCF to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence and create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

The National Housing Strategy is an ambitious 10-year, $55+ billion plan that is giving more Canadians across the country a place to call home, creating 125,000 new housing units and reducing housing need for 530,000 households, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units.

The 2020 Fall Economic Statement proposes to increase the lending capacity of the existing National Housing Strategy's Rental Construction Financing Initiative by an additional $12 billion over seven years. This new funding will enable CMHC to support the construction of an additional 28,500 purpose-built rental housing units across Canada .

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

