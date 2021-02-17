Magnet administers a work placement program that offers jobs to post-secondary level students. Funded by the Government of Canada, this program allows eligible businesses to receive a subsidy of up to 75% of wages.

MONTREAL, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Socio-digital innovation platform Magnet connects job seekers to career opportunities and helps businesses to find growth opportunities. The organization is one of the partners that administers the Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program (SWPP). This program subsidies learning experiences in the workplace for post-secondary level students in small and medium-sized enterprises across Canada, including in Quebec. The SWPP reimburses eligible employers for up to 75% of wages (to a maximum of $7,500) for each placement.

As part of Canada's economic recovery and in order to remain competitive in the context of COVID-19, the Government of Canada has significantly increased its contribution to the program. Indeed, the targeted number of student work placements has increased by 19% in 2021.

WORK PLACEMENT IN THE TIME OF COVID – A MAJOR CHALLENGE FOR OUR STUDENTS

It's no secret that young adults are among the Québécois who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. A recent Statistics Canada study on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on post-secondary students shows that the most frequent disruption that has been reported is the postponement or cancellation of their work placement (35%). A little more than a quarter of students (26%) have declared that part of their courses have been postponed or cancelled by their educational institution. Moreover, more than 67% of students say that they are very or extremely concerned by the fact that they don't have job prospects in the near future.

MAGNET EQUIPS BUSINESSES FOR SUCCESS

On the other hand, COVID has created an unprecedented wave of change in the business world. In the midst of this period of uncertainty, SMEs need nimble new talents that bring fresh visions to their constantly evolving environment. Magnet gives them access to a superior talent pool that allows businesses to seize upcoming opportunities. Artificial intelligence, online shopping, social innovation – here are some of the fields in which Quebec students excel. Why do without? Ryszard Kubinski, scientific director at Phyla, a health biotechnology company, shares his experience: "These subsidies really do make a difference for small companies like ours, and the extra attention we had from Magnet helped us cover our students." Thanks to Magnet and the recruiting platform Outcome Campus Connect, employers can register, obtain a funding preapproval, and post job offers. By posting job offers, employers can reach students across Canada and even target specific institutions, programs, and geographic regions.

The work placements can be full-time or part-time. Magnet has reserved 1,500 work placements for employers of the Canadian health industry.

