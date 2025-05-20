TORONTO, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian employers are once again invited to apply for funding from the Magnet Student Work Placement Program (SWPP) for the Summer 2025 term. Since 2019, Magnet has been part of the network of organizations responsible for the delivery of SWPP, which provides eligible employers with wage subsidies for quality student work placements. Subsidies cover:

Access up to $7,000 in funding through the Student Work Placement Program (CNW Group/Magnet)

Up to 50 percent of the wage cost for the placement (up to a maximum of $5,000 per placement)

per placement) Up to 70 percent (up to a maximum of $7,000 per placement) for first-year students and under-represented groups, such as women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), Indigenous students, people with disabilities, and newcomers

Magnet is now accepting applications for Summer 2025 placements. Employers can apply to receive funding for each post-secondary student they hire with a start date from May 1 to August 31, 2025.

To learn more about eligibility and to start an application, visit SWPProgram.ca.

SWPP: Strengthening Canada's Workforce, One Placement at a Time

Since its launch in 2017, SWPP has supported over 249,000 work opportunities for students in all fields of study, including health services, transportation, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, and more. The program is a proven model for building future-ready talent pipelines, enhancing productivity, and strengthening local economies.

Based on surveys of participating employers, the benefits of SWPP are clear:

86% of employers said they had an excellent experience

48% hired students long-term after their placement

Each SWPP hire created an additional $400 in value per month for their employer

At a time when developing skills for Canada's key sectors and bolstering talent pipelines for small businesses is more critical than ever, SWPP offers a significant boost for students and employers, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

Apply Now and Invest in Canada's Future Workforce

Magnet is proud to serve as one of the national delivery partners for SWPP and is committed to helping employers connect with student talent to meet their business needs.

For more information, visit SWPProgram.ca or contact us at [email protected].

About the Student Work Placement Program (SWPP)

The Student Work Placement Program (SWPP) provides wage-subsidies to employers across Canada to create work-integrated learning opportunities for post-secondary students. The program is delivered by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

About Magnet

Housed at Toronto Metropolitan University, Magnet is a centre of innovation focused on the future of work.

As a centre of innovation, our mission is to transform the future of work through strategic collaboration and the development of digital solutions. We leverage a vast network of partners and harness cutting-edge technologies to address emerging workforce challenges, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic economic landscape across Canada.

Magnet SWPP is funded by the Government of Canada's Student Work Placement Program.

SOURCE Magnet