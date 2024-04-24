Magic EdTech Partners with Google Cloud to Equip Enterprises with AI-Enabled Learning

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ -- Announced today, Magic EdTech has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage as a strategic partner, marking a significant step in delivering AI-first solutions to the education sector. This collaboration will enable companies in education to drive AI-powered business growth, leveraging Google Cloud infrastructure and Magic EdTech's expertise in digital transformation services.

Through Magic AI and Cloud Services, clients gain access to Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure, enabling them to personalize and optimize digital learning content. This approach allows publishers, edtech companies, institutions, corporate learning groups, and workforce development institutions to overcome operational challenges and achieve exponential growth through AI-powered solutions.

From content creation and development to workflow and technological optimization, Magic EdTech's AI and Cloud services also provide companies that provide learning with the tools they need to personalize and differentiate their offerings, enhancing digital learning efficiency and effectiveness. Moreover, the partnership will facilitate the secure and ethical implementation of AI solutions within enterprises' own environments. Together, Magic EdTech and Google Cloud aim to redefine the learning experience, making it more dynamic and interactive.

Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic EdTech, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "We've always talked about engineering the technology to deliver better learning efficacy. With the Google Cloud partnership, we're a step closer to ushering in a new age of Digital Learning for Everyone. The combination of Google Cloud infrastructure and Magic's education-domain knowledge, cloud-native engineering, and AI & ML expertise helps us expand the possibilities of AI for educational organizations. We're truly excited about the prospects it holds."

The collaboration offers timely and scalable solutions to meet the increasing demands of educational organizations. Magic EdTech and Google will explore new possibilities and innovations in the edtech space, addressing emerging challenges in education.

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech, headquartered in New York, is a trusted provider of AI-powered digital learning solutions for K-12, Higher Education, and Workforce Development teams. With over 30 years of experience, the company offers comprehensive services that transform educational content, deliver personalized learning, and build learner success. With a global presence and a commitment to 'Digital Learning for Everyone,' Magic EdTech is a valued partner to educational organizations worldwide.

