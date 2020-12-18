Madison's Lumber Reporter

All 440 individual softwood lumber and panel prices are available on a single screen

Weekly Commentary available on its own screen

The Price Sheet can be filtered, searched, and sorted

Filters can be saved for quick and easy drill-downs to the exact products you need to make decisions

Eight weeks of commentary are archived by product, topic keywords, and species

Tables and graphs are printable

Data is downloadable to .xls or .csv

Madison's North American Heating Wood Pellet Prices

The latest data on Canadian and US residential heating wood pellet exports is now out.

Monthly updates for US and Canadian pellet production, sales, and prices as well as competing home heating fuel prices.

Don't miss out on this vital and timely information regarding demand for sawmill residuals — kiln-dried wood chips and sawdust — and projections of demand for wood pellet production feedstock.

Madison's BC Coast Log Prices

British Columbia Coast log prices for:

SPECIES: Western Red Cedar, Douglas Fir, and Hemlock/Balsam

Western Red Cedar, Douglas Fir, and Hemlock/Balsam GRADES: Standard, Chip & Saw, Gang, and Pulp

Standard, Chip & Saw, Gang, and Pulp SALES: Canadian and international markets

Canadian and international markets BC coastal log prices, sales price from supplier, aggregated and reviewed by 3rd party

prices reflect FOB Vancouver Island, net distributed to dealer ( Canada west coast).

Madison's BC Log Price Report provides valuable insight combined with the latest prices of west coast Canadian log sales, with striking graphs and charts to illustrate our point.

Current BC coast log sales prices and succinct market commentary:

foreshadows spot shortages, overages, and balance of supply with demand

the latest on British Columbia log sales, Canadian and international

log sales, Canadian and international presented in a compact three-page format every month

Madison's Monthly BC Log Prices Data Set In One Tasty Bite. Get it all in one easy picture!

Madison's Quarterly Forest Pulse

The information tool for your forest management and investment decisions:

Our quarterly product is tailored to provide you with vital information about the North American solid wood, pulp, and paper industry at your fingertips in a timely manner.

Don't miss even one issue of this vital information!

what you need to plan your investment strategy in the dimension lumber and timber industries

the latest on North American solid wood and paper companies

presented in a seven-page format every quarter

Madison's Lumber Directory

No Other Sawmill Directory Contains So Much Valuable Information!

Let Madison's help you find all the lumber you need. Madison's 2021 Online Lumber Directory is far more than just a list of names and addresses. It is the most expertly researched and thoroughly cross-referenced directory available on the Canadian forest industry.

Madison's shows you which companies produce what products, then puts you in touch with sales managers and key contacts in the Canadian forest products industry. It will prove its value to you every single day, because we designed it to make your job easier.

Multiple subscriptions available at a reduced rate. One year subscription rate includes a database updated regularly on the back end.

STAY AHEAD of US housing price data by getting access to softwood lumber prices. Released every Friday for that week, since 1952 Madison's Lumber Prices is used by the forest products industry as a price guide for North American construction framing dimension softwood lumber. These are, of course, the inputs into US and Canadian home building materials.

Shrewd investors know that construction framing softwood lumber prices are a good leading indicator for US housing activity, including home building and home sales. Don't miss out, get lumber price data updates directly to your desktop every Friday morning:

Keta Kosman

Publisher

Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952

Vancouver, BC, Canada

www.madisonsreport.com

604 319-2266

Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.

