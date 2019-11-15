Mackenzie's Investment Management Team Wins Four Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments announced today that three of its mutual funds and exchange traded funds were recognized at the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards, which took place last night in Toronto.

"I want to congratulate our outstanding fund managers for all their hard work and dedication," said Barry McInerney, President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments. "This is a great validation of our investment management team's ongoing commitment to provide Canadian investors with choice, innovation and performance."

The following Mackenzie funds were recognized:

Fund Name Category Fund Management Team Mackenzie Canadian

Growth Balanced Series A Three-year performance (Canadian

Equity Balanced) Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Steve Locke,

Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Konstantin Boehmer,

Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Nelson Arruda Mackenzie Canadian

Growth Balanced Series A Five-year performance (Canadian

Equity Balanced) Dina DeGeer, David Arpin, Steve Locke,

Felix Wong, Caroline Chan, Konstantin Boehmer,

Dan Cooper, Movin Mokbel, Nelson Arruda Mackenzie Floating Rate

Income Series A Three-year performance (Floating Rate

Loan) Steve Locke, Movin Mokbel, Felix Wong,

Dan Cooper Mackenzie Core Plus

Canadian Fixed Income

ETF Three-year performance (Canada Fixed

Income) Steve Locke, Felix Wong, Caroline Chan,

Dan Cooper, Konstantin Boehmer, Movin

Mokbel

Lipper tracks 125,000 funds worldwide. Each year Lipper recognizes funds that lead the way in delivering strong, risk-adjusted performance. The Lipper Fund Awards recognize the most successful funds for their performance over various time periods relative to their peers.

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (Series A) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Trophy for best three-year performance in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the period ended July 31, 2019, out of a total of 53 funds and the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Certificate for best five-year performance in the Canadian Equity Balanced category for the period ended July 31, 2019, out of a total of 48 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: 6.0% (1 year), 7.4% (3 years), 8.8% (5 years), 7.8% (10 years) and 6.8% (since inception) in November 1996.

Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Fund (Series A) was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Trophy for best three-year performance in the Floating Rate Loan category for the period ended July 31, 2019, out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: 0.2% (1 year), 4.4% (3 years), 3.3% (5 years) and 4.0% (since inception) in May 2013.

Mackenzie Core Plus Canadian Fixed Income ETF was awarded the 2019 Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv Trophy for best three-year performance in the Canadian Fixed Income category for the period ended July 31, 2019, out of a total of 14 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2019 is as follows: 8.96% (1 year), 3.23% (3 years) and 4.02% (since inception) in April 2016.

Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv, ©2019 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $137.5 billion in assets under management as of October 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $163 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About the Lipper Fund Awards

For more than three decades and in over 20 countries worldwide, the Lipper Fund Awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology is the foundation of the Award qualification. Individual classifications of three-, five-, and ten-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period are recognized. For more information, please contact enquiries.awards@refinitiv.com or visit http://www.lipperfundawards.com.

