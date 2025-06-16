Mackenzie Investments Announces June 2025 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Jun 16, 2025, 07:30 ET

TORONTO, June 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the June 2025 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on June 23, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on June 30, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

$ 0.13810

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

$ 0.06238

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$ 1.08825

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$ 1.06518

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$ 0.60986

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$ 0.50677

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$ 1.47688

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$ 1.54484

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$ 0.11115

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$ 0.37497

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$ 0.84704

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

$ 1.11753

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

$ 0.15185

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

$ 0.13549

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

$ 0.17155

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

$ 0.14463

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$ 0.17731

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

Cboe Canada

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

$ 0.56768

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie World Low Volatility ETF

MWLV

$ 0.19070

CAD

55453H108

CA55453H1082

Semi-Annual

TSX

 Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

$ 0.11403

CAD

554542100

CA5545421003

Semi-Annual

TSX









Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $221 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of May 31, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries, Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, Christina Baron, 514-889-2945, [email protected]

