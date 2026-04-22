More than one-third (37%) of Canadian investors now hold sustainable investments, up from 33% in 2025

Two-thirds are aware there are investment opportunities in the energy transition

However, nearly half are unsure how to begin investing in this area

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - As more Canadians look to align their investing with long‑term global sustainability priorities, interest in sustainable investing ("SI") remains firmly established despite ongoing knowledge gaps.

According to Mackenzie Investments' seventh annual Earth Day Study ("The Study"), 37 per cent of Canadian investors now hold investments that have an explicit sustainable investing objective, up from 33 per cent in 2025 and nearly double the level seen in 2023.

The Study, conducted in partnership with Pollara Strategic Insights, also found that:

New climate science is the leading driver of interest, with 32 per cent of Canadians saying it increases their likelihood to consider sustainable investments.

Canadians are becoming more intentional about SI within their portfolios, with 17 per cent reporting they would like at least 70 per cent of their portfolio allocated to SI, up from 13 per cent last year.

However, performance skepticism persists, with 42 per cent of Canadians believing sustainable investments may offer lower returns.

"Sustainable investing is now a familiar part of the investment landscape for many Canadians," said Fate Saghir, SVP, Sustainability, Mackenzie Investments. "The next phase is helping investors better understand how these strategies support long-term financial outcomes."

Positive sentiment toward the energy transition contrasts with low investor awareness

A core component of sustainable investing is supporting the transition's renewable and lower carbon energy sources. While the majority (61 per cent) of Canadians surveyed believe investing in the energy transition will create a better world for future generations, most lack a clear understanding of what this entails from an investment perspective, with just seven per cent of Canadians aware of the details.

Despite this knowledge gap, Canadians do recognize the importance of a balanced approach to Canada's energy future. More than half (55 per cent) believe energy resources – both renewable and non‑renewable – should be used in ways that advance the global transition to lower‑carbon energy. Most (63 per cent) also see the transition from fossil fuels to renewable and low‑carbon energy as a significant long‑term investment opportunity.

However, uncertainty remains when it comes to investing with almost half (45 per cent) reporting they are not adequately informed about the size and scope of the energy transition and how to take advantage of the opportunities.

"The energy transition is widely recognized as a long-term investment opportunity, but many Canadians are still unsure how to translate that into portfolio decisions," said Ms. Saghir. "Bridging that gap will be critical to enabling more informed participation, with advisors playing a key role in helping investors translate opportunity into portfolio decisions."

About The Study

Mackenzie Investments' seventh annual Earth Day Study was conducted online among 1,516 Canadian adults, aged 18 and over, between March 18 and March 26, 2026. Results have been weighted by age, gender and region to be representative of the Canadian population. A probability sample of this size would have a margin of error of approximately ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $314 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

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