TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance its product shelf for investors and advisors, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced a series of changes to the portfolio managers, investment strategies and names of select mutual funds and ETFs. All changes are effective May 12, 2026.

The changes are designed to drive investment excellence and consistent investor outcomes and include Mackenzie reassigning select mandates to teams with demonstrated quantitative and systematic expertise. These include the transition of U.S. Growth mandates to the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity team and Betterworld mandates to the Mackenzie Multi‑Asset Strategies team. Mackenzie has also implemented select portfolio management changes across the North American Equity & Income and Fixed Income teams.

The portfolio manager, investment strategy and fund names changes are detailed below. Where applicable, the funds include the series offered by Laurentian Bank.

Portfolio Manager Changes

Mackenzie has announced the following portfolio manager changes:

Name of Mutual Fund or ETF Former Portfolio Management Team New Portfolio Management Team Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Phil Taller, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager



John Lumbers, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Bryan Mattei, Vice President and Portfolio Manager (underlying fund Portfolio Manager) Nick Scott, Vice President and Portfolio Manager (underlying fund Portfolio Manager) Arup Datta, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager (underlying fund Portfolio Manager) Bryan Mattei, Vice President and Portfolio Manager (underlying fund Portfolio Manager) Nick Scott, Vice President and Portfolio Manager (underlying fund Portfolio Manager) Chuck Murray, Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Phil Taller, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager John Lumbers, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Arup Datta, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Nicholas Tham, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Denis Suvorov, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Haijie Chen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund (Equity sleeve) Mackenzie FuturePath Canadian Sustainable Equity Fund IG Climate Action Portfolios – Betterworld Canada I IG Climate Action Portfolios – Betterworld Canada II IG Climate Action Portfolios – Betterworld Canada III IG Climate Action Portfolios – Betterworld Canada IV Andrew Simpson, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Michael Kapler, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Richard Zhu, Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund Scott Carscallen, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Dongwei Ye, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Erik Sjoberg, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Mackenzie Floating Rate Income Fund Mackenzie Floating Rate Income ETF Mackenzie High Quality Floating Rate Fund Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF Konstantin Boehmer, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Dan Cooper, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Movin Mokbel, Vice President and Portfolio Manager Konstantin Boehmer, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager Dan Cooper, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager

Investment Strategy Changes

The following funds' investment strategies have been changed to ensure alignment with each fund team's investment philosophy:

Fund Name Mackenzie Global Small-Mid Cap Fund Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Mackenzie Betterworld Global Equity Fund Mackenzie Betterworld Canadian Equity Fund Mackenzie Global Sustainable Balanced Fund Mackenzie FuturePath Canadian Sustainable Equity Fund

Fund Name Changes

The names of the following funds have changed:

Former Fund Name New Fund Name Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie GQE US Mid Cap Equity Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Mackenzie GQE US Mid Cap Equity Fund Mackenzie USD US Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Mackenzie GQE USD US Mid Cap Equity Fund Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie GQE US Small-Mid Cap Equity Currency Neutral Fund Mackenzie US Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Mackenzie GQE US Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $255 billion in assets under management as of April 30, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $325 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of April 30, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

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