Mackenzie Investments Launches New International Dividend Fund for Retail Investors

Mackenzie International Dividend Fund provides enhanced portfolio diversification opportunities through exposure to high quality dividend-paying businesses outside North America

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced the launch of the Mackenzie International Dividend Fund. The Fund seeks to provide investors with access to high-quality, dividend-paying companies outside of Canada and the U.S. in order to help diversify geographic concentration.

"We believe this fund is an excellent option for investors seeking a core strategy to diversify their portfolio while accessing leading international companies," said Michael Schnitman, Senior VP & Head of Product, Mackenzie Investments. "Our team has a proven track record in selecting stocks outside of Canada and the U.S. to help capture the nearly forty per cent of the world's equity opportunities that exist outside of North America."

The Mackenzie International Dividend Fund is managed by Mackenzie's award-winning Global Equity & Income Team who have demonstrated a proven ability to manage global and international mandates, including a similar international dividend strategy for institutional investors. Led by Senior VP Darren McKiernan, the Team focuses on selecting equity securities that derive revenues across multiple geographical regions and currently manages six Morningstar five star rated funds.

Fund At-A-Glance Mackenzie International Dividend Fund International exposure: Invests in businesses with diverse revenue sources by geography, providing exposure to regions in different economic cycles. High-quality, dividend-paying companies: Seeks international companies with high returns on invested capital. Proven expertise: Mackenzie's Global Equity &Income Team has significant experience managing global and international mandates and a proven history of delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $137.8 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $162.5 billion in total assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

Related Links

http://www.mackenziefinancial.com

