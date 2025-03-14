TORONTO, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the termination of one exchange-traded fund (ETF) (the "Terminating ETF") as well as the redemption of USD units of an additional ETF.

Termination of Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF

Mackenzie will be terminating the Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (ticker symbol: MDVD/MDVD.U) effective on or about June 4, 2025 (the "Termination Date").

The Terminating ETF will cease trading and be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the request of Mackenzie at market close on or about June 4, 2025.

Following market close on or about the Termination Date, all units of the Terminating ETF will be cancelled, and shortly thereafter Mackenzie will distribute to unitholders the net proceeds from the liquidation of the Terminating ETF's assets, together with a final distribution of any income from the Terminating ETF, if required.

Redemption of USD units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

At the close of business on or about June 4, 2025, all of the outstanding Series USD units ("USD Units") of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (ticker symbol: QUU.U) will cease trading and be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the request of Mackenzie.

All of the outstanding USD Units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF will be redeemed for cash at their net asset value per unit following market close on or about June 4, 2025 (the "Redemption Date"). The Series CAD units of the Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF will be unchanged and continue to be listed.

No action is required by investors, who will be sent a notice at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date or the Redemption Date, as applicable. Effective March 17, 2025, no further direct subscriptions for units of the Terminating ETF or USD Units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF will be accepted by Mackenzie. Unitholders of the Terminating ETF or USD Units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF will be able to sell their units through the Toronto Stock Exchange until June 4, 2025.

Mackenzie will issue a press release on or about June 4, 2025 that will confirm details of the ETF termination and the redemption of USD Units of Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $220 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

