TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline its product shelf, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the terminations of the Power Sustainable China Ascent Fund (the "Fund") and the Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF (the "ETF") (ticker symbol: MPCF).

Power Sustainable China Ascent Fund termination

Mackenzie will be terminating the Power Sustainable China Ascent Fund effective on or about April 15, 2024 (the "Fund Termination Date").

No action is required by investors. Investors in the Fund will be sent a notice of termination at least 60 days prior to the Fund Termination Date.

Up until the close of business on the Fund Termination Date, investors may switch or redeem securities of the Fund at any time, subject to the procedures and requirements set out in the Fund's prospectus.

Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF termination

Mackenzie will be terminating the Mackenzie Portfolio Completion ETF effective on or about April 23, 2024 (the "ETF Termination Date").

No action is required by investors. Investors in the ETF will be sent a notice of termination at least 60 days prior to the ETF Termination Date. Effective today, no further direct subscriptions for units of the ETF will be accepted by Mackenzie. The rights of unitholders of the ETF to exchange or redeem units of the ETF will cease as of the ETF Termination Date.

The ETF will cease trading and be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the request of Mackenzie following market close on or about April 22, 2024.

At market close on the ETF Termination Date, all units of the ETF will be cancelled, and Mackenzie will distribute to unitholders the net proceeds from the liquidation of the ETF's assets together with a final distribution of any income from the ETF, if required.

Mackenzie will issue a press release on April 23, 2024 that will confirm details of the ETF termination.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a leading investment management firm with $195.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2023. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $240 billion in total assets under management as of December 31, 2023. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

