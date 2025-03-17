Mackenzie Investments Announces March 2025 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français
Mar 17, 2025, 10:36 ET
TORONTO, March 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the March 2025 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on March 24, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on March 31, 2025.
Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Mackenzie ETF
|
Ticker
|
Distribution
|
Currency
|
CUSIP
|
ISIN
|
Payment
|
Exchange
|
Mackenzie Canada Low Volatility ETF
|
MCLV
|
$ 0.12092
|
CAD
|
554555102
|
CA5545551023
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Low Volatility ETF
|
MULV
|
$ 0.07171
|
CAD
|
554914101
|
CA5549141011
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QCE
|
$ 1.09462
|
CAD
|
55454W104
|
CA55454W1041
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
QCN
|
$ 1.09501
|
CAD
|
55453U109
|
CA55453U1093
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
QUU
|
$ 0.54202
|
CAD
|
55454T101
|
CA55454T1012
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (USD)
|
QUU.U
|
$ 0.37725
|
USD
|
55454T200
|
CA55454T2002
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QAH
|
$ 0.10936
|
CAD
|
55455M105
|
CA55455M1059
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF
|
QDX
|
$ 0.22622
|
CAD
|
55455T100
|
CA55455T1003
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
QDXH
|
$ 0.28525
|
CAD
|
55455Y109
|
CA55455Y1097
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRI
|
$ 0.12704
|
CAD
|
94701L108
|
CA94701L1085
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF
|
WSRD
|
$ 0.04376
|
CAD
|
94701J103
|
CA94701J1030
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF
|
QRET
|
$ 0.71458
|
CAD
|
55454K100
|
CA55454K1003
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
QINF
|
$ 0.77833
|
CAD
|
554547109
|
CA5545471099
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF
|
MDVD
|
$ 0.10156
|
CAD
|
554569103
|
CA5545691035
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Global Sustainable Dividend Index ETF (USD)
|
MDVD.U
|
$ 0.07081
|
USD
|
554569202
|
CA5545692025
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF
|
MBAL
|
$ 0.11069
|
CAD
|
554551101
|
CA5545511019
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF
|
MCON
|
$ 0.10904
|
CAD
|
554567107
|
CA5545671078
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF
|
MGRW
|
$ 0.11078
|
CAD
|
554570101
|
CA5545701016
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF
|
MEQT
|
$ 0.08232
|
CAD
|
55452A104
|
CA55452A1049
|
Quarterly
|
TSX
|
Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF
|
WSHR
|
$ 0.03007
|
CAD
|
94701W104
|
CA94701W1041
|
Quarterly
|
Cboe Canada
Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.
Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $220 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $278 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of February 28, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com
English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Christina Baron, 514-889-2945, [email protected]
