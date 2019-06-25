Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating Changes to Mutual Funds and ETFs

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments and Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. announced today risk rating changes on the following Mackenzie mutual funds and ETFs and Quadrus Funds effective June 28, 2019.

Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these mutual funds or ETFs.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating Proposed Risk Rating Mackenzie Investments Mutual Funds Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Value Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Value Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian Growth Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Dividend Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Class Medium to High Medium Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund Medium to High Medium Mackenzie Cundill US Class Medium to High Medium Mackenzie Emerging Markets Class Medium to High Medium Mackenzie Emerging Markets Fund Medium to High Medium Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Global Equity Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Global Growth Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Growth Fund Medium to High Medium Mackenzie High Diversification Canadian Equity Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie High Diversification Emerging Markets Equity Fund Medium to High Medium Mackenzie High Diversification Global Equity Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie High Diversification US Equity Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Ivy International Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Ivy International Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie US Dividend Fund Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie US Growth Class Medium Low to Medium Symmetry Equity Portfolio Class Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Investments ETFs Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF Medium Low to Medium Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Low to Medium Low Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Low to Medium Low Quadrus Funds Canadian Low Volatility Class (London Capital) Medium Low to Medium U.S. Low Volatility Fund (Putnam) Medium Low to Medium

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $136.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $159.1 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. ("Quadrus") is one of the largest mutual fund dealers in Canada. Quadrus is a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies, which includes The Great West Life Assurance Company, London Life Insurance Company and The Canada Life Assurance Company. Quadrus Group of Funds is distributed exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

About Quadrus Group of Funds

Quadrus Group of Funds is managed by Mackenzie Investments and distributed exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies.

