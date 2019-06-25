Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating Changes to Mutual Funds and ETFs Français
Jun 25, 2019, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments and Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. announced today risk rating changes on the following Mackenzie mutual funds and ETFs and Quadrus Funds effective June 28, 2019.
Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these mutual funds or ETFs.
|
Fund Name
|
Current Risk Rating
|
Proposed Risk Rating
|
Mackenzie Investments Mutual Funds
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Value Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Value Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Growth Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Dividend Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Class
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie Cundill US Class
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Class
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie Emerging Markets Fund
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Global Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Global Growth Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Growth Fund
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie High Diversification Canadian Equity Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie High Diversification Emerging Markets Equity Fund
|
Medium to High
|
Medium
|
Mackenzie High Diversification Global Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie High Diversification US Equity Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Ivy International Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Ivy International Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie US Dividend Fund
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie US Growth Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Symmetry Equity Portfolio Class
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Investments ETFs
|
Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|
Low to Medium
|
Low
|
Quadrus Funds
|
Canadian Low Volatility Class (London Capital)
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
|
U.S. Low Volatility Fund (Putnam)
|
Medium
|
Low to Medium
About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $136.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $159.1 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.
About Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.
Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. ("Quadrus") is one of the largest mutual fund dealers in Canada. Quadrus is a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies, which includes The Great West Life Assurance Company, London Life Insurance Company and The Canada Life Assurance Company. Quadrus Group of Funds is distributed exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.
About Quadrus Group of Funds
Quadrus Group of Funds is managed by Mackenzie Investments and distributed exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies.
SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation
For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com
Share this article