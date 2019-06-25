Mackenzie Investments Announces Risk Rating Changes to Mutual Funds and ETFs Français

Mackenzie Financial Corporation

Jun 25, 2019, 10:00 ET

TORONTO, June 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments and Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. announced today risk rating changes on the following Mackenzie mutual funds and ETFs and Quadrus Funds effective June 28, 2019.

Mackenzie reviews risk ratings and makes adjustments in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Regulators. There are no changes to the investment strategies of these mutual funds or ETFs.

Fund Name

Current Risk Rating

Proposed Risk Rating

Mackenzie Investments Mutual Funds

Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Value Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Value Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Growth Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Dividend Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Dividend Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Class

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Small Cap Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie Cundill US Class

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Class

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie Global Dividend Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global Environmental Equity Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global Equity Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global Growth Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Growth Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie High Diversification Canadian Equity Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie High Diversification Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Medium to High

Medium

Mackenzie High Diversification Global Equity Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie High Diversification US Equity Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Ivy International Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Ivy International Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Private U.S. Equity Pool Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie US Dividend Fund

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie US Growth Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Symmetry Equity Portfolio Class

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Investments ETFs

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Global Leadership Impact ETF

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie Maximum Diversification US Index ETF

Medium

Low to Medium

Mackenzie US Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

Low to Medium

Low

Mackenzie US TIPS Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

Low to Medium

Low

Quadrus Funds

Canadian Low Volatility Class (London Capital)

Medium

Low to Medium

U.S. Low Volatility Fund (Putnam)

Medium

Low to Medium

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967, and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With $136.5 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with $159.1 billion in total assets under management as of May 31, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. ("Quadrus") is one of the largest mutual fund dealers in Canada. Quadrus is a member of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies, which includes The Great West Life Assurance Company, London Life Insurance Company and The Canada Life Assurance Company. Quadrus Group of Funds is distributed exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd.

About Quadrus Group of Funds

Quadrus Group of Funds is managed by Mackenzie Investments and distributed exclusively through Quadrus Investment Services Ltd. Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies.

For further information: Nini Krishnappa, Mackenzie Investments, 647-828-2553, Nini.Krishnappa@igmfinancial.com

News provided by

