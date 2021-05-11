Mackenzie Investments Announces Results of Special Meetings on Fund Merger and Investment Objective Change

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments announced the results of special meetings held yesterday where investors approved a fund merger and a change in investment objective. Both are intended to further streamline Mackenzie's product shelf and make it easier to navigate.

1. Fund Merger

Existing Fund (terminating) To be merged into (continuing Fund) Mackenzie Global Credit Opportunities Fund Mackenzie North American Corporate Bond Fund

This merger will take effect on or about June 4, 2021.

2. Change in Investment Objective

Also approved at the meetings was a change to the investment objective of Mackenzie USD Global Tactical Bond Fund to more closely align with the investment objective of Mackenzie Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund. This proposed change will provide investors with access to a USD version of the Mackenzie Unconstrained Fixed Income Fund.

