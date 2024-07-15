TORONTO, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), announced today that the reported net asset value per unit ("NAV") of the Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF (TSX: QEBL) was misstated from November 7, 2023 to June 17, 2024 (the "Period"). Throughout the Period, the misstated NAVs ranged from 124.5 to 528.5 basis points. On June 17, 2024, QEBL had $21.8 million in assets under management. Mackenzie fully reimbursed the ETF for $21,533 for the impact of the misstatement.

For a complete list of every misstated and recalculated NAV during the Period, please see the table linked here.

Further information about the Mackenzie Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Index ETF can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com. For more information, please contact us at 1-800-387-0614 (ENGLISH) or 1-800-387-0780 (FRENCH).

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments is a leading investment management firm with $202.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2024. Mackenzie provides investment solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, Mackenzie is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Boston, Dublin, London, Hong Kong and Beijing. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $252 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of June 30, 2024. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

For further information: Hilary Bassett, Mackenzie Investments, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; Valérie Dupuis, Mackenzie Investments (Québec), 514-622-4843, [email protected]