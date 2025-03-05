TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to two funds. These include:

1. Mackenzie Cundill Canadian Balanced Fund

Proposed Investment Objective Change

Investors of Mackenzie Cundill Canadian Balanced Fund are being asked to approve a change to transition the equity and fixed income ranges from the fund's investment objectives to its investment strategies. If approved, the maximum equity securities allocation in the portfolio will increase from 60-70 per cent to 60-90 per cent, and the minimum fixed income allocation will reduce from 30-40 per cent to 10-40 per cent.

Investors of record, as of on or about April 11, 2025, will receive a notice of meeting prior to a special meeting of investors to be held on or about June 5, 2025. If approved, the investment objective changes will be executed on or about June 27, 2025.

2. Mackenzie Income Fund

Investment Strategy Change

The fixed-income investments of Mackenzie Income Fund will now have a weighted average credit quality of "BB" or higher, as rated by a recognized credit rating organization.

Risk Rating Change

Mackenzie reviews and adjusts risk ratings in accordance with the Risk Classification Methodology mandated by Canadian securities regulators. The risk rating of Mackenzie Income Fund has changed as outlined below.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Mackenzie Income Fund Low Low to Medium

