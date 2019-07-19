Mackenzie Investments Announces Changes to Multi-Asset Strategies Team

TORONTO, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments today announced changes to its Multi-Asset Strategies Team. Nelson Arruda, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, will be taking over portfolio management responsibilities effective July 19, 2019 from Alain Bergeron, Senior Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, who has decided to leave Mackenzie effective August 14, 2019.

Mr. Arruda has been with Mackenzie since January 2017 and has done an outstanding job, earning him the trust and respect of colleagues and advisors with his insights and strong investment management approach. He has extensive industry experience, including serving in a senior level capacity at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. He holds a CFA and has a MA in Finance from Rotman School of Management and a M.Sc. and B.Sc from the University of Toronto.

"Nelson will take over a very capable team in the execution of a rigorous investment process established six years ago," said Tony Elavia, Mackenzie's Chief Investment Officer. "Senior professionals like Alex Bellefleur, Mackenzie's Chief Economist and an accomplished macro strategist, will continue to provide top-down insights to the investment process."

Mr. Bellefleur has held progressively senior roles including Head of Global Macro Strategy & Research at Pavilion Global Markets Ltd. He is a CFA holder and has an MA in Economics from the University of British Columbia and a BA in Economics from Laval University.

"Both Nelson and Alex are highly accomplished professionals and I have full confidence that our Multi-Asset Team will continue to deliver impressive performance results for our clients. I would also like to thank Alain for his contributions at Mackenzie, especially for assembling an outstanding team of high-performing professionals," concluded Mr. Elavia.

As of July 19, 2019 Mr. Arruda will replace Mr. Bergeron on the following funds:

Mackenzie Broad Risk Premia Collection Fund Symmetry Conservative Portfolio (and Class) Mackenzie Enhanced Equity Risk Premia Fund Symmetry Balanced Portfolio (and Class) Mackenzie Enhanced Fixed Income Risk Premia Fund Symmetry Moderate Growth Portfolio (and Class) Mackenzie Global Macro Fund Symmetry Growth Portfolio (and Class) Mackenzie Multi-Strategy Absolute Return Fund Symmetry Equity Portfolio Class Mackenzie Conservative Income ETF Portfolio Symmetry Canadian Bond Fund Mackenzie Conservative ETF Portfolio Symmetry Canadian Equity Fund Mackenzie Balanced ETF Portfolio Symmetry Comprehensive Equity Fund Mackenzie Moderate Growth ETF Portfolio Symmetry EAFE Equity Fund Mackenzie Growth ETF Portfolio Symmetry Global Bond Fund Symmetry Fixed Income Portfolio Symmetry Low Volatility Fund Symmetry Conservative Income Portfolio (and Class) Symmetry US Equity Fund Mackenzie Monthly Income Conservative Portfolio Mackenzie Monthly Income Balanced Portfolio

Mackenzie's Multi-Asset Team also provides asset mix recommendations to the Mackenzie balanced funds listed below. As of July 19, 2019 Mr. Arruda will assume responsibility for communicating asset mix decisions to the existing balanced fund portfolio managers.

Mackenzie Canadian Balanced Fund Mackenzie Private US Equity Pool (and Class) Mackenzie Canadian Growth Balanced Fund (and Class) Mackenzie Global Equity Income Fund Mackenzie Cundill Canadian Balanced Fund Mackenzie Private Canadian Focused Equity Pool (and Class) Mackenzie Global Growth Balanced Fund Mackenzie Private Global Conservative Income Balanced Pool Mackenzie Global Sustainability and Impact Balanced Fund Mackenzie Private Global Equity Pool (and Class) Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund (and Class) Mackenzie Private Global Income Balanced Pool Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Fund (and Class) Mackenzie Private Income Balanced Pool (and Class)

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments was founded in 1967 and is a leading investment management firm providing investment advisory and related services. With approximately $139 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2019, Mackenzie Investments distributes its investment services through multiple distribution channels to both retail and institutional investors. Mackenzie Investments is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies with approximately $162 billion in total assets under management as of June 30, 2019. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

