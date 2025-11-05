Changes will impact Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index Fund and Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced that changes will be made to the index methodology of the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index (the "Index"), which is tracked by Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index Fund (the "Fund") and Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF (the "ETF").

Effective on or about January 21, 2026, Corporate Knights, the index provider, will implement a revised methodology for the Index. These updates will impact the security selection process and holdings of both the Fund and the ETF. The updated methodology introduces a simplified scoring framework based on three equally weighted core key performance indicators: Sustainable Revenue Score, Sustainable Investment Score and Sustainable Revenue Momentum Score. In addition, stricter exclusion criteria will be applied, underscoring Corporate Knights' ongoing commitment to advancing standards of sustainable business leadership.

Additional details of Corporate Knights Global 100 Index methodology can be found here: Overview of the 2026 Corporate Knights Rating Methodology

For more information on Mackenzie's investment solutions, please visit mackenzieinvestments.com.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $239 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $302 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of September 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

