TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Financial Corporation (Mackenzie Investments), part of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), today announced that Mackenzie Master Limited Partnership (Stock Symbol MKZ-UN, CUSIP 554905109) has estimated a distribution of partnership income as follows:

Rate per unit*: $ 0.071 Payable Date: January 16, 2026 Record Date: December 31, 2025 Period of income: January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025



*The final distribution will be released on January 9, 2026.

